Week 3: High school football games to watch, predictions

4A SPSL
NO. 6 BELLARMINE PREP (2-0) AT OLYMPIA (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Ingersoll Stadium, Olympia
About the Lions: Bryce Bendixen will need to keep his foot warm. Coach Brian Jensen fully expects Bellarmine to endure the same kind of drag-it-out slog against Olympia as last year, when Bendixen’s 34-yard field goal gave the Lions a 16-13 overtime victory. RB Matt Money (40 carries, 211 yards, 6 TDs) has scored three TDs in each of the first two games.
About the Bears: RB Scott Gunther (50 carries, 453 yards, 10 TDs) missed this game last year with a shoulder injury. Coach Bill Beattie said his top running back has been looking forward to facing the Lions this time. Beattie is just looking forward to some familiarity with Bellarmine from the old 4A Narrows League. He had never faced Week 1 opponent Emerald Ridge and only once before played Week 2 opponent Rogers.
Olympian pick: Olympia, 17-14.
3A SSC
CAPITAL (1-1) AT TIMBERLINE (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday, South Sound Stadium, Lacey
About the Cougars: Several games this week will begin to make a dent at separating this new league, but coach John Johnson said it won’t tell the whole story — a lot of teams will compete for the top spot. These two teams haven’t met since 2011, when Capital won, 21-13. The Cougars are projected to contend for a top spot in the 3A SSC behind QB Grant Erickson (three TD passes last week) and their high-flying offense.
About the Blazers: Last week’s loss to Bonney Lake was peppered with four turnovers and 13 penalties. But, even with those blunders, the Blazers narrowly lost to a program that returned most of its players from last year’s 3A state tournament team. Timberline, which shapes its offense around the run, produced five TDs elsewhere last week, including two kickoff returns by WR Tariq Romain (99- and 65-yard returns).
Olympian pick: Timberline, 35-31.
NONLEAGUE
NO. 1 (2A) TUMWATER (2-0) AT NO. 6 (3A) BELLEVUE (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Bellevue High School, Bellevue
About the T-Birds: How’s this for a start? During the first two weeks, Tumwater has outscored its opponents 126-42, including a shutout win over Columbia River last Friday. The most recent meeting between Tumwater and Bellevue was in 1993 — the T-Birds won, 41-6, in a Class 4A state tournament game, and eventually won the state title. But don’t expect a blowout either way this week — these two programs have 17 state championships between them, and Bellevue has 11 in the past 14 years.
About the Wolverines: This is the season opener for Bellevue in a reduced six-game schedule. Multiple sanctions were placed on the program during the offseason following an investigation that included allegations of illegal recruiting and violations of coaching-pay rules. Tumwater is the only nonleague opponent on Bellevue’s schedule. It is also banned from postseason play for two years. Longtime coach Butch Goncharoff was placed on non-disciplinary leave this season, and is replaced by former special teams coach Mark Landes. What this team looks like now is anyone’s guess.
Olympian pick: Tumwater, 42-38.
Lauren Smith: lsmith@theolympian.com
TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
Week 3 schedule
All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Games at host high school, unless otherwise noted.
4A SPSL
Bellarmine Prep at Olympia
3A SSC
Capital at Timberline, at South Sound Stadium
North Thurston at Central Kitsap, 5 p.m. at Silverdale Stadium in Bremerton
Shelton at Yelm
2A SPSL — SOUND
River Ridge at Orting
2B CENTRAL/PACIFIC — MOUNTAIN
Chief Leschi at Rainier
NONLEAGUE
Prairie at Black Hills, at Tumwater District Stadium
Tumwater at Bellevue
Sequim at Centralia
Charles Wright at Rochester
W.F. West at Highline
White Salmon at Tenino
Aberdeen at Elma
