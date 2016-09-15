PHOTOS: Tumwater vs Olympia Volleyball

Olympia defenders Molly Armstrong (3) and Emily Church try to shut down Tumwater outside hitter Kennedy Croft during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater defenders Brooke Hare (8) and Bella Najarro shut off the net for Olympia's Lauren Wilson during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia outside hitter Lauren Wilson fires a shot against Tumwater during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Bella Najarro celebrates the T-Birds' second-game victory over the Olympia Bears with teammates Ellie Bocksch (6) and Cristina Hegarty during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia's Hannah Ack (left) and Kimberly Prachyl converge on a Tumwater shot during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater setter Maddy Pilon comes up swinging after nailing a kill shot against Olympia during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia defenders Emily Church (11) and Lauren WIlson cover the net against Tumwater middle hitter Leah Cairns during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia head coach Laurie Creighton directs the Bears in a time-out during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater head coach Tana Otton fires up the T-Birds in a time-out during Thursday night's volleyball match against the Olympia Bears at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia teammates Molly Armstrong (3) and Elise Matheson (5) plead for a point during Thursday night's volleyball match against the Tumwater T-Birds at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Maddy Pilon (4) and Kennedy Croft zero in on the ball during Thursday night's volleyball match against the Olympia Bears at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia's Molly Armstrong celebrates a Bears' winning point during Thursday night's volleyball match against the Tumwater T-Birds at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia's Molly Armstrong (left) and Kalissa Lane celebrate a Bears' winning point during Thursday night's volleyball match against the Tumwater T-Birds at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Brooke Hare slips a shot past Olympia defender Lauren Wilson during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater's Leah Cairns celebrates a T-Bird winning point during Thursday night's volleyball match against the Olympia Bears at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia's Lauren Wilson digs a Tumwater spike shot during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Olympia's Emily Church battles Tumwater's Bella Najarro at the net during Thursday night's volleyball match at Tumwater High School on Sept. 15, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com