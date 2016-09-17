Tumwater 15, Bellevue 13 T-Birds stun with last-second Hail Mary pass

Rainier head coach Terry Shaw starts off the Mountaineers’ August 24th morning practice as they prepare for a pre-season contest against Washington High School. Key returning starters for Rainier will include Brayden Lasher and Ian Russell.
With senior Conner Furu back from injury and sophomore transfer Jaden Toussaint (Olympia) joining the ranks, Black Hills should have an explosive running game this season behind a veteran offensive line. Quarterback Christian Williams also returns after tossing 19 touchdowns last season.
Sid Otton, 72, will retire at the end of this season as the all-time winningest high school football coach in Washington state history. He has a career record of 384-129 in 48 seasons, six state titles and 26 playoff appearances. He is revered by many for his mellow, effective coaching style, and it is widely agreed his career will go unmatched.
New coach Tim Bullus has reworked Tenino's offense this season. The Beavers are running a high tempo, no huddle offense, anchored by a veteran offensive line and experienced skill players at running back and tight end.
Coming off of a 10-1 record last year, the one loss coming in the Class 2A state playoffs, River Ridge is counting on a core group of seniors to lead it into the postseason. One of the leaders of that group is 2015 AP all-state selection Kelle Sanders, a WSU commit at defensive end who will also play quarterback this season.