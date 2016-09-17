Beau Crabill, Capital boys fare well at Fort Steilacoom Invitational in Lakewood

Jerry Miller just started his 25th season as the Capital High School boys cross country coach.
And he has a pretty good idea by now what is a good day on the trails.
Saturday was one of those days for the Cougars.
Led by senior Beau Crabill’s 14th-place showing in the elite gold division race, Capital finished sixth as a team at the 18th annual Fort Steilacoom Invitational.
On a fast 5-kilometer course at Fort Steilacoom Park, nearly all of Miller’s runners registered personal-best times.
“A good day,” Miller said.
Against a fast field that included record-setting winner James Mwaura, of Lincoln (new meet mark of 15 minutes, 7.7 seconds), Crabill was up to the task. His time was 16:06.10.
“My strategy was to stay somewhat conservative through the first part of the race. It is still early in the year, and I wanted to try and get faster in the middle of the race,” Crabill said.
“Overall, I am pretty happy with it and how my training has gone. I haven’t done much speed work, so where I am is pretty good.”
Miller said he was especially pleased with the effort of junior Tanner Stipic, who finished 25th in 16:32.80.
“He did not run 17:30 last year,” Miller said.
“I think we have a team that can do really well at state.”
The area’s top finisher was North Thurston’s Tommy Johnson, a senior who placed 12th in 16:02.10 — a personal-best time.
Johnson entered the gold division race as the Rams’ only runner.
“We wanted to push him,” Rams coach Steve Coker said. “And obviously finishing in the top 12, we knew he’d fare well.”
On the girls side, Olympia High’s Ariel Wilhite took fifth in the silver division race with a time of 21:05.
