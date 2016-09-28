Prep roundup: Kane Vu wins in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, for Bellarmine Prep

BOYS TENNIS
Top performer: Kane Vu, Bellarmine Prep.
Won in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) against Emerald Ridge.
Auburn 4, Auburn Mountainview 1: The Adventists had a solid victory over the Lions with a strong team performance that consisted of Auburn winning both singles matches while losing only one doubles match.
In singles, Tony Preshun beat Auburn Mountainview’s Roman Abeyta, 6-3, 6-0, and Mason Ruffin came from behind to win, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Bellarmine Prep 4, Emerald Ridge 1: The Lions outperformed the Jaguars, led by their number one singles player, Kane Vu, who didn’t lose a game in his 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Bellarmine ended up losing only one doubles match in the matchup between two 4A teams.
The victory gave the Lions their fourth straight win of the season in their conference (10th straight win overall), maintaining their number one spot.
W.F. 3, Black Hills 3: The Wolves and the Bearcats played to a rare tie, with both teams winning the same number of sets, three each, and the same number of games: 66-66.
BOYS GOLF
Top performers: Dylan Christoffer and Jordan Baird, Tumwater.
Both shot 1-over-par 37 in a 229-208 loss to Centralia at Tumwater Valley Golf Club.
River Ridge 48, Orting 20: The Hawks beat the Cardinals with Andrew Farstad leading the way as the medalist. Farstad shot a five-over-par 41 at High Cedars Golf Club.
Centralia 229, Tumwater 208: Despite strong showings by co-medalists Dylan Christoffer and Jordan Baird, the Thunderbirds couldn’t pull out a victory over the Tigers.
VOLLEYBALL
Top performer: Sam Johnson, Northwest Christian.
19 kills, nine aces, 14 digs and one block in a 3-2 victory over Three Rivers Christian.
White River 3, Foss 0: The Hornets beat the Falcons, with a strong performance by Hope Baldyga giving them the edge.
Putting up 15 assists, seven kills and six aces, Baldyga helped the Hornets remain undefeated.
Keegan Strobeck and Megan Vandegrift both had 11 digs, while Hannah Nelson had eight kills and three aces.
Northwest Christian 3, Three Rivers Christian 2: In a back-and-forth match that went five sets, the Crusaders managed a hard- fought victory, led by Sam Johnson, who had 19 kills and nine aces.
Wilson 3, Mount Tahoma 0: The Rams won over the T-Birds in a match that was dominated by Ella Dorsey, who had 12 kills, and Nicole Robillard, who had 10 kills.
GIRLS GOLF
Top performer: Lexi Dechon, Enumclaw.
Shot a 9-over-par 45.
Bonney Lake 53, Spanaway Lake 48: Ashlynn Verhaaren helped squeeze out a close victory for the Panthers as medalist, shooting an 18-over 54.
Enumclaw 80, Kent-Meridian 11: The Hornets soundly beat the Royals in a performance led by Lexi Dechon, who fired a nine-over 45 at Enumclaw Golf Course.
Orting 39, River Ridge 5: Claire LaVergne picked up medalist honors for the Cardinals in their victory over the Hawks, finishing at 10-over 46 at High Cedars Golf Course.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Top performer: Colin Monaghan, Puyallup.
Time: 15:10.
Colin Monaghan ran hard for the Vikings, taking the top time among individuals and beating teammate Andrew Oslin by eight seconds.
However, it wasn’t enough to defeat the Rams and Jaguars, who both beat Puyallup in the three-team meet.
Emerald Ridge won 45-18 over Puyallup, and Rogers won, 33-24. Emerald Ridge won out Rogers, 44-19.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Top performer: Rachel Kastama, Puyallup.
Time: 17:37.
Rachel Kastama finished in 17:37to win by a large margin over fellow Viking Sarah Kastama, who was timed in 18:55.
Despite taking the top two individual times, Puyallup lost to the Rams and Jaguars in the three-team meet: Emerald Ridge winning, 50-15, and Rogers winning, 36-23. Emerald Ridge ended up beating Rogers, 48-15.
Comments