Week 5: High school football games to watch and predictions

2A EVCO
BLACK HILLS (2-2) AT CENTRALIA (2-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Centralia
About the Wolves: This could go one of two ways for Black Hills — QB Christian Williams could hand the ball off to RB Conner Furu (65 carries, 478 yards, 6 TDs this season) or he could hand it to RB Jaden Toussaint (44 carries, 392 yards, 9 TDs). Between the explosive running back combination and Williams (30 of 73 passing, 394 yards, 2 TDs), the Wolves appear back on track after evening their record last week in Vancouver.
About the Tigers: After starting the season 2-0 with decisive wins over R.A. Long and Mark Morris, Centralia is reeling from two straight losses, and has only scored once — a 5-yard TD run by Jose Pindeda in the fourth quarter at Kelso last week — in its last six quarters. QB Joey Aliff was limited to 6 of 17 passing for 93 yards and no touchdowns in last week’s 35-6 loss to the Hilanders, but the Tigers have a clean slate to open 2A EvCo play.
Olympian pick: Black Hills, 42-31.
1A EVCO
TENINO (3-1) AT HOQUIAM (2-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Hoquiam High School, Hoquiam
About the Beavers: This high-flying offense Tenino has touted since the season began doesn’t appear to be slowing down with QB Miles Cannon (73 of 117 passing, 945 yards, 10 TDs) averaging more than two passing TDs per game. He has his pick of targets, too, between TE Spencer Brewer (22 catches, 335 yards, 4 TDs), and WRs Jace Griffis (31 catches, 342 yards, 3 TDs) and Guy Murillo (17 catches, 221 yards, 3 TDs).
About the Grizzlies: A repeat trip to the 2B state playoffs isn’t looking as clear-cut four weeks in. Hoquiam dropped from the AP top 10 this week, after picking up its second loss of the season against La Center, 30-6. The early 1A EvCo favorite will look to rally from last week’s loss, in which the Grizzlies put up 211 total offensive yards, and never advanced to Wildcats territory in the second half.
Olympian pick: Hoquiam, 35-28.
2B CENTRAL/PACIFIC — MOUNTAIN DIVISION
NO. 9 ONALASKA (3-1) AT NO. 8 RAINIER (4-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Highclimber Stadium, Shelton
About the Loggers: In arguably the toughest division of the 2B Central/Pacific super-league, which is comprised of 19 teams, ninth-ranked Onalaska has one loss. And that loss is to top-ranked Napavine, last year’s 2B state championship runner-up, which has been the undisputed state favorite since the season began. Onalaska appears to be the biggest test for the Mountaineers so far, who have knocked off three 2015 playoff teams already.
About the Mountaineers: When QB Zach Lofgren (455 rushing yards, 6 TDs; 300 passing yards, 3 TDs) isn’t manning Rainier’s fiery offense, RB-QB hybrid Devan Stancil (407 rushing yards, 2 TDs) is. The two have combined for 12 TDs this season, and the Mountaineers have outscored opponents 187-35. The Mountaineers defense has allowed four TDs in as many games, and has contributed 11 points on one TD and two safeties.
Olympian pick: Rainier, 35-24.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Week 5 schedule
Games at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted. Games at host high school, unless otherwise noted.
4A SPSL
South Kitsap (0-4) at Olympia (4-0)
3A SSC
Capital (2-2) at No. 5 Peninsula (4-0)
Timberline (3-1) at Shelton (2-2)
Yelm (2-2) at North Thurston (1-3)
2A SPSL — SOUND
No. 3 River Ridge (4-0) at Highline (0-4), at 8 p.m.
2A EVCO
Black Hills (2-2) at Centralia (2-2)
No. 9 W.F. West (4-0) at Aberdeen (2-2)
1A EVCO
Tenino (3-1) at Hoquiam (2-2)
2B CENTRAL/PACIFIC — MOUNTAIN
No. 9 Onalaska (3-1) at No. 8 Rainier (4-0)
NONLEAGUE
Rochester (0-4) at Elma (0-4)
Steilacoom (2-2) at No. 1 Tumwater (4-0)
