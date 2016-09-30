Prep roundup: Kaylee Coatney completes her first hat trick in Bonney Lake’s 4-0 win over Lakes

GIRLS SOCCER
Top performer: Kaylee Coatney, Bonney Lake.
Scored three goals, two consecutively, in her team’s 4-0 victory over Lakes.
Bonney Lake 4, Lakes 0: In a hard-fought match Thursday at Harry Lang Stadium, the Panthers held back the Lancers, allowing no goals against, with goalie Jamie Flynn making 12 saves.
Leading the team in scoring was Kaylee Coatney, who completed her first hat trick in her high school career.
Bonney Lake coach Wayne Farris called it “a total team effort, with a stellar performance between the pipes for goalkeeper Jamie Flynn; great defense from Amanda Thompsen, Carleigh DeLapp and the entire backline; and a stellar attack by flank players Keyaira Witt, Summer Kober, and Bella Sajjadi.”
White River 10, Evergreen 0: Annabelle Hall scored a team-high four goals, along with an assist on Haylee Gunter’s goal, in the decisive Hornets victory over the Wolverines.
Shelby Stoeck had the most assists with six, and she scored an unassisted goal in the 35th minute.
Alex Hatley scored two goals for White River.
BOYS TENNIS
Top performer: Colby Tang, Auburn Riverside.
Won in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) against Enumclaw.
Bellarmine Prep 5, Olympia 0: The Lions remain the team to beat, maintaining their number one spot in their victory over the Bears.
Leading the way was Kane Vu in the number one singles position. Vu recorded a decisive 6-1, 6-3 victory over Justin Ong.
Bennet Morrison picked up a win, following a second-set tiebreaker loss with a resounding 6-2 victory in the final set.
Auburn Riverside 3, Enumclaw 2: In a close competition between the Ravens and the Ravens, number one singles player Colby Tang of Auburn Riverside won a much needed match over Ben Bozich of Enumclaw (6-0, 6-0).
VOLLEYBALL
Top performer: Cydnee Miller, Tahoma.
35 assists and four aces in a 3-1 win.
Tahoma 3, Auburn Mountainview 1: The Bears mauled the Lions in a volleyball match Thursday night.
Tahoma won in four sets, with Auburn Mountainview taking the third set. The Bears’ Cydnee Miller was dishing out dimes all over the court. Miller totaled 35 assists. Emily Smith had 16 kills for Tahoma.
Capital 3, Timberline 2: The Bears pulled away from the Blazers in the fifth set of a back-and-forth battle.
The teams traded wins through the first four sets, until the Bears prevailed in the fifth set, 15-6.
Timberline had several impressive individual performances. Juliana Salanoa had 25 kills, nine digs and six blocks. Salanoa was 21 for 21 serving, with two aces. Natalie Stark had 40 assists, two kills, 15 digs and three aces. Raja Togiola was a perfect 19 for 19 serving.
Curtis 3, Rogers 0: The Vikings were efficient in picking up a win over the Rams.
The Vikings won by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-17. Katie Yorke had 18 kills. Emma Estigoy and Kasey Woodruff kept the ball off the floor all game long. They had 16 and 17 digs, respectively.
BOYS GOLF
Top performer: Jared Beals, Enumclaw.
Shot a 2-under 33 in a victory over Kennedy Catholic at Enumclaw Golf Course.
Curtis 65, South Kitsap 64: Curtis managed to squeeze out a victory, with a co-medalist coming from each team. Kyle Erwin for Curtis and Drew Halili of South Kitsap both shot 5-over 40s at Meadow Park.
Stadium 40, Mount Tahoma 6: The Tigers won over the T-Birds following a strong performance from Greg Song, who shot a 5-over 41 at Northshore.
Bonney Lake 36, Spanaway Lake 7: Eric Hughes helped pull out a decisive victory for the Panthers as medalist, shooting a 9-over 45.
Rogers 75, Graham Kapowsin 41: The Rams managed to soar above the Eagles in a decisive victory, with Joshua Lackey shooting an even-par 36 as medalist.
Enumclaw 96, Kennedy Catholic 69: Led by an impressive performance by Jared Beals, who shot a 2-under 33, the Hornets downed the Lancers.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Top performer: Colton Smith, Spanaway Lake High School.
Best time of 16:46.
Spanaway Lake 36, Bonney Lake 23: Colton Smith took the top spot with a time of 16:46 — six seconds faster than second-place finisher Mike Fisher of Bonney Lake — to lead the Sentinels over the Panthers.
Also placing in the top five for Spanaway Lake was Josh Trujillo, who was clocked in 17:01, five seconds behind third-place finisher William Glick of Bonney Lake.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Top performer: Quinlynn Furman, Spanaway Lake High School.
Best time of 21:58.
Spanaway Lake 43, Bonney Lake 20: Quinlynn Furman led the Sentinels to a decisive victory over the Panthers, finishing first with a time of 21:58.
This was a full 50 seconds faster than the second-place time of 22:48 recorded by Bonney Lake’s Jessica Day.
