Rainier vs Onalaska Football

Rainier's Travis Honaker (left) and Tristan Scott warm up before Friday night's football game against Onalaska at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier defenders Dillon Stancil (24), Brayden Lasher and Easton Holmes (71) wrap up Onalaska halfback Ernie Roque (11) during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier free safety Cole Reise (13) nearly intercepts a pass as he defends against Onalaska wide receiver Tyler Wallace during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Onalaska defensive back Tyler Wallace intercepts a pass in front of Rainier halfback Dillon Stancil during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016. The Onalaska defender was flagged for pass interference on the play and the interception was waved off.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier free safety Levi Reise (20) celebrates a fourth-down stop of Onalaska running back Lazzaro Rodriquez (28) during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier quarterback Zach Lofgren escapes the grasp of Onalaska defender Landon Ward during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier free safety Dillon Stancil swoops in to scoop up an Onalaska fumble early in Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier running back Ian Russell powers through Onalaska defender Hunter Blair for a touchdown run during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier quarterback Zach Lofgren and the Mountaineer offense square off against Onalaska during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier outside linebacker Ian Russell (41) pressures Onalaska quarterback Hunter Blair during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier tailback Dillon Stancil (24) wrestles in a pass reception over Onalaska defensive back Tyler Wallace during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier defenders Ian Russell (41), Ryan Jelsvik (75) and Zach Lofgren (11) try in vain to keep Onalaska halfback Ernie Roque out of the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier running back Ian Russell looks for running room agains the Onalaska defense during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier receiver Devan Stancil pulls down a pass reception during Friday night's football game against Onalaska at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier's Devan Stancil came in as quarterback after starter Zach Lofgren was taken off the field on a stretcher with a hurt his shoulder during Friday night's football game against Onalaska at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier players warm up before Friday night's football game against Onalaska at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier head coach Terry Shaw watches from the sidelines during Friday night's football game against Onalaska at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier's Brayden Lasher and teammates warm up before Friday night's football game against Onalaska at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Onalaska running back Trace Lawrence follows his blockers during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Rainier quarterback Zach Lofgren fires a pass between Onalaska defenders Jason Smythe and Trace Lawrence (17) during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Onalaska halfback Lazzaro Rodriquez pulls down a pass reception during Friday night's football game at Rainier High School on Sept. 30, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com