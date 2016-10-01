Prep football roundup: Steilacoom shocks No. 1 Tumwater, 33-23

Never again will Steilacoom High School football coach Rich Lane have to stress the importance of special-teams practice to his players.
They got the best lesson how impactful it can be in a game.
Never before had Steilacoom beaten Tumwater — until Friday night when the visiting Sentinels shocked the second-ranked Thunderbirds, 33-23, in a nonleague thriller at Tumwater District Stadium.
The loss ended Tumwater’s 40-game winning streak during the regular season, dating back to the 2012 season opener.
“It was a nice win against a classy program,” Lane said.
Just three minutes into the game, Anthony Leiato crashed through the line of scrimmage to block a Tumwater punt. Marques Hampton Jr. scooped it up and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown, giving Steilacoom a quick 7-0 lead.
Seven minutes later, the T-Birds muffed a punt return deep in their own territory that set up JJ Lemming’s 15-yard scoring strike to Hampton, and Steilacoom had a 14-3 lead.
If the special teams issues were just bad for Tumwater in the first half, they became a game-killer in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 27-17, Tumwater was set to get the football back on a punt with five minutes remaining. But the T-Birds fumbled again on a punt return.
Tumwater’s defense pushed the Sentinels back near midfield and forced a punt — only to give up a La’jon Enis-Carter’s 45-yard touchdown to Isaiah Hampton on a fake-punt pass to push Steilacoom’s advantage to 33-17 with 3:34 remaining.
“We knew we’d give up some scores, but we were just hoping if we could limit them enough, we’d have a shot,” Lane said.
“Defense won this game for us, along with our special teams. We came here to compete, and the tribute goes to the kids.”
3A SSC
At No. 5 Peninsula 15, Capital 12: Blake Cantu rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with just under six minutes remaining as the Seahawks survived at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy.
Cantu’s 3-yard run with 5:59 to go capped a 16-play, 80-yard drive to give the Seahawks a 15-12 lead.
The Cougars twice drove into Peninsula territory in the final minutes, losing a fumble at the Seahawks’ 22 with 3:14 remaining, and turning it over on downs from the Peninsula 40 with six seconds to go.
Timberline 33, at Shelton 14: Michael Barnes ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to set the pace, and the Blazers never trailed.
The Highclimbers evened the score twice, including tieing it at 14-14 in the third quarter on an 85-yard kickoff return by Kyle Kimball, but couldn’t hold off three late Timberline touchdowns at Highclimber Stadium in Shelton.
Barnes (10 carries, 114 yards, 2 TDs) and running back Anthony Hathaway (34 carries, 257 yards, 2 TDs) led the Blazers, each scoring in the fourth quarter to seal it.
Yelm 21, at North Thurston 7: A quick 14-point first quarter gave the Tornados the edge at South Sound Stadium. Kyle Robinson found Joey Hawks for a 40-yard touchdown before James Palmer returned a fumble recovery 10 yards for a score.
Robinson picked up his second touchdown on a 17-yard pass to Jake McCown to give Yelm a 21-0 lead at the half. The Tornados held the Rams scoreless for the first three frames.
2A SPSL — SOUND
No. 3 River Ridge 55, at Highline 8: It was a lighter running night than usual for Trey Dorfner — in a way. The River Ridge senior finished with eight carries for 169 yards.
He also had four touchdowns — all in the first quarter — on runs of 7, 71 and 8 yards. His 75-yard interception return capped a 34-point first quarter for River Ridge, which remained undefeated at Highline Memorial Stadium.
2A EVCO
No. 9 W.F. West 49, Aberdeen 12: Two plays in, Austin Emery broke for a 49-yard touchdown run, giving the Bearcats a lead they never lost at Stewart field. Emery continued to pace W.F. West’s ground game from there, racking up 261 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.
Kolby Steen added another 64 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns as W.F. West combined for 389 rushing yards.
NONLEAGUE
At Elma 50, Rochester 36: Bryce Lollar scampered for a 6-yard touchdown with 3:47 remaining, and Ben Slaymaker added the two-point conversion to cut Elma’s lead to 36-30.
But Ira Hartford, who finished with 218 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns, answered with a 64-yard touchdown dash less than a minute later to seal Elma’s first win at Davis Field.
3A SSC
CAPITAL
0
6
6
0
—
12
NO. 5 PENINSULA
0
0
7
8
—
15
Scoring summary
C – Chase Vandiver 1 run (kick failed)
P – Blake Cantu 9 run (Danny Jackson kick).
C – Chris Penner 8 pass from Carson Bertelli (pass failed)
P – Cantu 3 run (Alex Beloate pass from Burke Griffin)
TIMBERLINE
7
0
13
13
—
33
SHELTON
0
7
7
0
—
14
Scoring summary
T – Michael Barnes 50 run (Madison Douglas kick)
S – Willy Ruiz 1 run (Cody Bragg kick)
T – Jacob Henning 3 run (Douglas kick)
S – Kyle Kimball 85 kickoff return (Bragg kick)
T – Anthony Hathaway 3 run (kick failed)
T – Michael Barnes 49 run (2-pt failed)
T – Anthony Hathaway 30 run (Douglas kick)
Indiviual highlights
RUSHING – T: Anthony Hathaway 34-257; Michael Barnes 10-114. S: Willy Ruiz 9-5.
PASSING – T: Trenton Horn 4-11-0-43; Jacob Henning 2-3-0-35. S: Tyler Giraldes 13-40-0-162.
RECEIVING – T: Tariq Romain 2-55; Isaac Thompson 3-32. S: Kyle Kimball 5-77; Skyler Ross 2-32.
YELM
14
7
0
0
—
21
NORTH THURSTON
0
0
0
7
—
7
Scoring summary
Y – Joey Hawks 40 pass from Kyle Robinson (Cody Frye kick)
Y – James Palmer 10 fumble recovery (Frye kick)
Y – Jake McCown 17 pass from Robinson (Frye kick)
NT – Zion Kirk 5 run (kick)
--
2A SPSL — SOUND DIVISION
NO. 3 RIVER RIDGE
34
15
0
6
—
55
HIGHLINE
0
0
0
8
—
8
Scoring summary
RR – Josh Braverman 93 kickoff return (Matt O’Leary kick)
RR – Trey Dorfner 7 run (O’Leary kick)
RR – Dorfner 71 run (O’Leary kick)
RR – Dorfner 8 run (kick failed)
RR – Dorfner 75 interception return (O’Leary kick)
RR – Brayden Anderson 14 pass from Kelle Sanders (O’Leary kick)
RR – Paddy Green 2 run (O’Leary run)
RR – Jeter Larson 9 run (kick failed)
H – Jose Rojas 33 run (Ricky Costello run)
Individual highlights
RUSHING – RR: Trey Dorfner 8-169; Paddy Green 2-25; Maleko Mina 7-82.
--
2A EVCO
NO. 9 W.F. WEST
14
14
14
7
—
49
ABERDEEN
6
0
0
6
—
12
Scoring summary
WFW – Austin Emery 49 run (Cory Davis kick)
A – Braden Castleberry 6 pass from Ben Dublanko (kick failed)
WFW – Brandon White 20 pass fro Nolan Wollan (Davis kick)
WFW – Kolby Steen 1 run (Davis kick)
WFW – Steen 5 run (Davis kick)
WFW – Zach Sloan fumble return (Davis kick)
WFW – Emery 60 run (Davis kick)
WFW – Damien Lopez 15 run (Davis kick)
A – Marquise Flynn 3 run (run failed)
--
NONLEAGUE
STEILACOOM
14
6
7
6
—
33
NO. 1 TUMWATER
3
14
0
6
—
23
Scoring summary
S – Marques Hampton Jr. 33 punt block (Mason Hales kick)
T – Nathan Seaman 32 field goal
S – Hampton 18 pass from JJ Lemming (Hales kick)
T – Cade Otton 11 pass from Noah Andrews (Seaman kick)
S – Lajon Carter 18 pass from Lemming (kick failed)
T – Keson Waller 6 run (Seaman kick)
S – Anthony Leiato 2 run (Hales kick)
S – Isaiah Hampton 39 pass from Carter (kick failed)
T – Otton 18 pass from Matthew Brown (pass failed)
