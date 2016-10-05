Prep roundup: Kane Vu wins in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, for Bellarmine Prep

BOYS TENNIS
Top performer: Kane Vu, Bellarmine Prep.
Won in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) against Sumner.
Bellarmine Prep 3, Sumner 2: The Lions outperformed the Spartans, led by their number one singles player, Kane Vu, who didn’t lose a game in his 6-0, 6-0 victory Wednesday.
This victory makes it the fifth time that Kane has not given up a single game in a match this season.
Bellarmine Prep won the number two singles match as Bennett Morrison won, 6-4, 6-4.
Sumner put up a solid fight in doubles, winning the number one match along with the number two doubles match with teams Jacobsen/Vanhout and Mark/Peterson both not losing a set.
However, this wasn’t enough as the Lions team of K. Manke/R. Manke won their number three doubles match, 6-1, 6-2.
Enumclaw 5, Federal Way 0: The Hornets shut out the Eagles, losing only one set.
The Hornets were led by Derek Thomson, who won his number one singles match, 6-1, 6-2.
Decatur 3, Auburn 2: It was a game of singles versus doubles in the Golden Gators match against the Trojans. The Gators won all of the doubles matches while the Trojans won both singles matches.
For Auburn, Bryan Thornquist and Eunil Kim won singles matches in straight sets.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Top performer: Hunter Storm, Enumclaw.
Time: 20:33.9.
Enumclaw 22, Jefferson 30: The Hornets had an outstanding showing against the Raiders, finishing first, third and fifth through ninth to lock down a fourth dual meet victory.
The Hornets are in second place in the Olympic Division heading into the last meet of the regular season.
Enumclaw’s Hunter Storm chalked up another dual meet victory, running in an impressive time while setting the pace from the firing of the gun to the finish-line tape. Also for Enumclaw, Payton Roberson finished third overall, followed by Natasha Puzon and Anna Bursch, both in personal-best times.
Chayce Weiman, Emmie Neu and Bryn Zeman-Witzel were all close behind, near the 22-minute mark on the team’s home course. Neu and Zeman-Witzel both posted season- best marks.
W.F. West 25, Black Hills 30: The Bearcats beat out the Wolves in an impressive team outing.
According to W.F. West coach Amber Cruzan, the team “battled to place themselves well to come away with a win.” She called it a “total team victory.”
Cruzan pointed to Jillian McCarthy, who set a personal record by improving her time by seven seconds. Cruzan said McCarthy is “starting to really come on strong right now when it counts.”
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Top performer: Dustin Williams, Auburn Riverside.
Time: 16:52.
Black Hills 16, W.F. West 42: The Bearcats lost to the Wolves after being shut out of the top four spots.
W.F. West coach Amber Cruzan praised her team, highlighting how Sonny Holub (who finished fifth) “was able to battle some B.H. kids and had an overall better race than the last few outings.”
Auburn, Auburn Mountainview at Auburn Riverside: In the tri-meet battle of the Auburns, Auburn Riverside’s Dustin Williams led his team to a victory with a time of 16.52.
VOLLEYBALL
Top performer: Ella Litterell, Emerald Ridge High School.
17 kills, 13 digs in victory against South Kitsap.
Kentlake 3, Mount Rainier 2: In an impressive come-from-behind victory, the Falcons won three sets in a row.
The first two sets saw Mount Rainier narrowly winning (25-22, 27-25), which put Kentlake in a try-or-die situation, which they battled through to take the match in a third-set tiebreaker.
Emerald Ridge 3, South Kitsap 1: The Jaguars defeated the Wolves, with Ella Litterell getting 17 kills and 13 digs.
Sydney Neuman had 12 kills and three blocks as Emerald Ridge bounced back after a first-set loss to win the final three sets.
Comments