Prep roundup: Peninsula remains undefeated as its defense shuts down North Thurston in a 23-7 win

FOOTBALL
Peninsula 23, North Thurston 7: Peninsula didn’t allow a score in the final three quarters of Thursday’s game as the Seahawks (6-0, 4-0 3A South Sound Conference) beat the Rams (1-5, 0-4).
North Thurston struck first when Clay Christian threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Darius Farr. The remainder of the game was all Peninsula.
Blake Cantu and Kenny Easton each had a touchdown. Cantu scored from 9 yards out. Easton had a 5-yard touchdown run. Travis Akulschin punched in the final score from a yard out.
Auburn Riverside 26, Decatur 7: Auburn Riverside’s rushing attack was too much for the Gators (0-6, 0-4 4A North Puget Sound League, Olympic Division) to overcome as the Ravens (3-3, 2-2) took the win.
The Ravens scored four touchdowns on the ground Thursday night. Sam Braboy got it started with a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Javon Forward followed with a 38-yard scamper into the end zone.
Tiano Malietufa dove into the end zone from 3 yards out in the third quarter. Malietufa had a repeat performance in the fourth quarter, this time from 10 yards out.
GIRLS SOCCER
Top performer: Kaylee Coatney, Bonney Lake
1 goal, 1 assist in Bonney Lake’s win over Wilson
Bonney Lake 2, Wilson 1: The Panthers visited the league-leading Wilson Rams at Stadium Bowl on Thursday night, and avenged an early season loss with a come-from-behind win.
Captain Olivia Grob and junior Hannah Shortt led an outstanding defensive backline that bent but did not break against the vaunted Wilson attack, holding the Rams to a single goal.
Midfielders Keyaira Witt, Summer Kober and Bella Sajjidi moved the ball well and kept Bonney Lake in the game long enough to score two second-half goals.
The first goal was scored by Jasmine Smith in the 50th minute and the winning goal was scored by Kaylee Coatney in the 65th minute. Coatney assisted on Smith’s goal.
Skyline 2, Mount Si 0: The Spartans played the Wildcats on Thursday night in a KingCo 4A conference match. The first half was uneventful as both teams struggled to string offensive touches together.
The second half started out fast as Skyline’s Emma Rohleder beat her defender off a feed from Maddie Butz, drove to the goal and fired in a blast that found net just 4 minutes in.
Three minutes later, Rohleder volleyed a ball up the middle to freshman Bella Calvert-Lee, who got just enough foot on the ball to misdirect it ever so slightly for the second goal at 47:30.
From there, the Skyline defense took over, allowing one Mount Si shot on net.
VOLLEYBALL
Top performer: Zyonna Fellows, Mount Tahoma
24 for 25 serving, with 3 aces, 15 kills, 7 blocks
Mount Tahoma 3, Lakes 2: In a nearly 2-hour and 40-minute match, the T-Birds pulled out a hard-fought victory against the Lancers on Thursday night.
The teams traded sets with Lakes winning the first and third sets while Mount Tahoma won the second, fourth and tiebreaker sets.
Led by Zyonna Fellows in a strong all-around performance (24 for 25 serving, with three aces, 15 kills and seven blocks), the T-Birds left it all out on the court with several long and intense rallies.
Auburn Mountainview 3, Todd Beamer 0: The Lions shut out the Titans on Thursday night.
Kiley Lewis got an impressive 19 kills, helping Auburn Mountainview keep the Titans offense from scoring more than 15 points a set.
Casey Davenport put up a team-high 35 assists for the Lions.
Kentwood 3, Kentridge 0: The Conquerors rolled past the Chargers in straight sets.
Led by Lauren Timian (11 kills) and Emily Gooden (six kills), Kentwood held Kentridge to fewer than 16 points in two of the sets.
BOYS GOLF
Top performer: Tyler Wike, Lakes
Medalist after shooting a 1-under 34 at Oakbrook Golf Course
4A SPSL State Qualifying Tournament: Three athletes from Bellarmine Prep cracked the top five through the first round. RJ Menke leads the pack after shooting a 3-under 69 at The Classic. Joe Allen is tied for second place at 3 over. Joe Highsmith rounds out the top five at 4 over.
Rogers’ Joshua Lackey is tied for second place at 3 over. Olympia’s Cameron Mccauley is at 4 over, tied for fourth.
The final round of the tournament is Friday at The Classic.
Bethel 49, Mount Tahoma 21: Garrett Reed led the Braves by shooting a 4-over 34 at Meadow Park Golf Course.
Lakes 51, Bonney Lake 43: Tyler Wicke of Lakes shot a 1-under 34 to become the medalist at Oakbrook Golf Club.
Stadium 65, Spanaway Lake 6: Stadium’s David Sibbert and Greg Song both shot a 36 at North Shore Golf Course, making them co-medalists.
Wilson 43, Lincoln 14: Colin Cavanagh shot a 1-over 37 at Allenmore Golf Course to lead Wilson.
Franklin Pierce 46, Washington 22: The Cardinals’ Connor Delano shot a 5-over 41 at Brookdale.
GIRLS GOLF
Top performer: Emma Johnson, Bethel
Shot a 2-over 32 at Meadow Park Golf Course
4A SPSL State Qualifying Tournament: Bellarmine Prep owns the top four spots at the end of round one.
Julia Bordeaux leads after shooting a 79 at The Classic. Serena Lee, Jessica Zelasko and Maddy Kokich follow behind.
The final round takes place Friday.
Bethel 103, Mount Tahoma 18: It took Bethel’s Emma Johnson 32 strokes to get through Meadow Park Golf Course. Johnsonwas 2 over, making her the medalist.
Spanaway Lake 54, Stadium 40: North Shore Golf Course played tough as Esther Sibbert shot a 48, becoming the medalist.
Wilson 96, Lincoln 17: Paige Mellum led the Rams, shooting a 45 at Allenmore Golf Course to become the medalist.
White River 65, Franklin Pierce 39: Sofia Lavinder had a nice day at Enumclaw golf course, shooting a 44 to become the medalist.
