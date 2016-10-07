Gig Harbor defeats Shelton in the rain 38-21

Gig Harbor’s Ben Hollenbeck (19) breaks away for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
Gig Harbor players take the field before the game. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
An excited fan waves pom-poms before Gig Harbor’s game against Shelton. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Shelton’s Willy Ruiz (23) races past Gig Harbor’s Roman Havens (10) in the first quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Ben Hollenbeck (19) evades pressure from Shelton’s defensive line in the second quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Marc Fletcher (25) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Shelton’s Tyler Giraldes (10) passes in the first quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Mark Kimball (15) runs through tackles in the first quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Zack Davis (26) pulls down a catch in the second quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Marc Fletcher (25) and Shelton’s Evan Rhodes (9) reach for a pass but can’t catch it in the third quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s C.P. Loughren (32) intercepts a pass in the third quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Ben Hollenbeck (19) breaks away for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Marc Fletcher (25) intercepts a pass in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Marc Fletcher (25) speaks with players on the sideline in the second quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Zack Davis (26) makes a catch in the second quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
Shelton’s Kyle Kimball (11) pulls down a catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Gig Harbor played Shelton in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, October 7, 2016.
