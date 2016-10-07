Timberline 21, Yelm 7: Blazers stay atop 3A South Sound Conference

His name is Tariq Romain, but you can call him “playmaker.”
Romain accounted for all the Timberline touchdowns Friday night — two on offense and one on defense — in a 21-7 South Sound Conference victory at Yelm.
Romain caught two TD passes from Jacob Henning and returned one of his two interceptions for another score.
But he saved his most dramatic play for the game’s final minute, and foiling the Tornados’ last gasp. At the end of a 53-yard pass-run play, Romain knocked the ball from Brandon Thompson’s hand at the 5-yard-line, and it was recovered by the Blazers’ Michael Barnes.
“He’s fast,” Timberline coach Mike Spears said of Romain. “He’s a good athlete. He’s been in the program four years. If you want to find him, he’s in the gym, doing something athletic.”
With the victory, Timberline, 5-1 overall, stayed unbeaten in SSC play at 4-0. Yell fell to 3-3, 1-3 in the conference.
Timberline running back Anthony Hathaway rushed for 178 yards on 31 carries.
Romain interrupted the Tornados’ opening drive when he picked off a Kyle Robinson pass, and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown.
Romain was back in the end zone on the next Blazer possession on a 17-yard TD pass from Henning, capping a 55-yard, six-play drive after a short Tornado punt.
Yelm cut the margin in half when sophomore Kodee Gifford got behind the Blazer defense and snared a Robinson deep ball to complete a 55-yard touchdown play.
The fumble forced by Romain was the nail in the coffin, but Yelm had other chances, too. A Thompson interception of Henning and 61-yard return set up Yelm at the Timberline 34, but the Tornados turned it over on downs.
In the fourth quarter, a 39-yard Robinson connection to Nicholas Blanco, followed by an 8-yard connection to Thompson, had the Tornados at the Blazers 7-yard line. The threat ended on a Robinson fumble recovered by the Blazers.
Q1Q2Q3Q4T
Timberline77
Yelm07
T – Tariq Romain 65 interception return (Madison Douglas kick)
T – Romain 17 pass from Jacob Henning (Douglas kick)
Y – Kodee Gifford 55 pass from Kyle Robinson (Cody Frye kick)
T – Romain 54 pass from Henning (Douglas kick)
