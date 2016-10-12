College notebook: SMU’s Frisby shoots 2-under in first collegiate golf win

If it weren’t for Matt Epstein, a former Saint Martin’s University golfer, Kevin Bishop wouldn’t have known who Trevor Frisby was.
Epstein, an assistant professional at Inglewood Golf Club, worked with Frisby when he played golf at Meadowdale High School. Frisby advanced to the Class 3A state tournament as a senior, but was otherwise not on Bishop’s radar.
“I never would have found him looking on junior golf websites,” said Bishop, who has coached the Saints for the past nine seasons.
“(Epstein) told me, ‘He’s kind of raw, but this kid’s got some talent.’ He’s a little bit of a diamond in the rough.”
It appears so. Frisby, a sophomore at SMU, paced the Saints toward their first tournament win of the season in the Ann Swanson Cup at The Home Course this week.
Frisby finished the two-round tournament at 2-under-par 142 — he shot a 1-under 71 on both days — to notch his first collegiate win.
He was tied with three of his teammates — Andrew Raab, Chase Daskalos and Jared Rasmussen — at 2-under with four holes to play. SMU won the tournament with a combined 5-under 571.
“I had a bunch of teammates who also played well,” Frisby said. “I was able to keep it together. I was happy to be the one to come out on top.”
Frisby started golfing competitively in his freshman year of high school, and said he committed to the sport heading into his junior season.
“It was after that point that I put all of my time and effort toward it, and committed to playing golf all the time,” Frisby said.
Now, Bishop said Frisby regularly competes for a spot on the Saints travel squad, which typically takes five golfers. After his performance at The Home Course, Frisby will compete in Portland later this week.
“The main thing with Trevor is he’s very coachable,” Bishop said. “He’s always wanting to get better. He’s seen results from working on things, thus his confidence has skyrocketed compared to when he first came in as a freshman.”
Bishop said Frisby’s length is advantageous — he drives the ball well and hits long.
“Long irons are normally one of the tougher parts of the game,” Bishop said. “Trevor hits the long irons well. … He has the opportunity to birdie par-5s better than a lot of people.”
That helped Frisby in the Swanson tournament — he birdied three of the four par-5 holes at least once.
“I relied heavily on iron play and hitting a lot of greens and just being patient,” he said.
Frisby said playing to his ability in tournaments is a focus point.
“If I do put the time in, I see the work pay off,” he said.
NOTES
Tom Kemennu, a senior at The Evergreen State College, was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s defensive player of the week after helping the Geoducks men’s soccer team to a 1-0-1 record on the road last week.
Kemennu, from White Lake, Michigan, scored Evergreen’s only goal on a penalty kick against Southern Oregon in a draw. He then helped the Geoducks shut out Oregon Tech, limiting the Owls to eight shots, in a 2-0 win. …
SMU volleyball’s Cassidy Apo, a sophomore from Honolulu, was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the week.
Apo tallied 52 digs in two matches last week, averaging 7.4 digs per set. This is the first player of the week award for Apo, and the first time since 2013 that a Saints player has received the honor.
