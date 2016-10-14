Week 7 high school football scores

News Tribune previews: Five things to watch | High school football games to watch, predictions | No defense has solved Graham-Kapowsin’s Foster Sarell yet, but Olympia’s will be latest to try | Disruptive Caleb Davis leads Bonney Lake’s dominant ‘Black Swarm’ defense | Week 6 play call of the week
FRIDAY’S SCORES
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentwood vs. Kent-Meridian
Kennedy Catholic at Tahoma
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Enumclaw vs. Auburn Riverside
Thomas Jefferson vs. Decatur
4A SPSL
Sumner at Bellarmine Prep
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Olympia
South Kitsap vs. Rogers
Puyallup vs. Marysville-Pilchuck
3A PCL
Bethel vs. Mt. Tahoma
Lakes vs. Bonney Lake
Lincoln vs. Spanaway Lake
Wilson vs. Stadium
3A SSC
Central Kitsap vs. Peninsula
North Thurston at Shelton, ppd
Gig Harbor vs. Timberline
Capital at Yelm
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Fife vs. Evergreen of Seattle
Franklin Pierce at Foster
Lindbergh vs. Washington
Foss at White River
2A SPSL SOUND
Eatonville at Cedarcrest
River Ridge vs. Clover Park
Highline at Steilacoom
Orting vs. Renton
2A EVERGREEN
Aberdeen vs. Tumwater
Centralia at Rochester
Black Hills at W.F. West
1A NISQUALLY
Cascade Christian at Charles Wright
Klahowya vs. Port Townsend
Chimacum at Vashon Island, ppd, (5 p.m., Mon.)
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
Life Christian at Rainier
Adna def. Chief Leschi by forfeit
1A EVCO
Elma at Tenino
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentlake 7, Hazen 2
Mount Rainier 55, Kentridge 12
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Todd Beamer 10, Auburn Mountainview 3, | Story
SATURDAY’S GAMES
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn vs. Federal Way , at Federal Way Memorial Stadium
4A SPSL
Curtis vs. Emerald Ridge , at Sparks Stadium
1A NISQUALLY
Coupeville at Bellevue Christian
1B SEATAC
1 p.m.: Tacoma Baptist vs. Seattle Lutheran , at West Seattle Stadium
5 p.m.: Quilcene (4-1) vs. Evergreen Lutheran , at Franklin Pierce Stadium
