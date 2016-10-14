Graham-Kapowsin runs over Olympia 63-28

Graham-Kapowsin’s Micah Smith (7) runs through multiple tacklers in the second quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Micah Smith (7) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Olympia’s Connor Clark (8) scores a touchdown in the first quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Micah Smith (7) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Olympia’s Ibi Cessay (1) loses his grip on the ball during a kick return in the third quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Tre Mason (3) is knocked out of bounds by Olympia’s Cody Barnett (28) in the third quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Olympia’s Skyler Davis (5) tries to fight off a tackle by Graham-Kapowsin’s Jeremiah Kekoa (11) in the third quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Olympia’s Ibi Cessay (1) returns a kickoff in the first quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Olympia’s Amir Matheney (67) fights his way through Graham-Kapowsin’s Ian Kurle during a play in the first quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Aaron Oleos (16) goes airborne as he lunges for an extra yard in the second quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Tre Mason (3) makes a catch while defended by Olympia’s Dayne Schafer (19) in the first quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Brandon Becker (45) pulls down an interception in the second quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Olympia’s Ketner Young (12) tries to throw under heavy pressure i the first quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Viliami Hansen (15) celebrates recovering a fumble in the second quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Jeramey Thesenvitz (53) recovers a fumble in the third quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Graham-Kapowsin’s Zach Gartin (6) is tackled by Olympia’s Styler Davis (5) during a kick return in the fourth quarter. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Olympia’s Curtis DeBell (17) warms up before the game. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Olympia’s Ibi Cessay (1) warms up before the game. Olympia played Graham-Kapowsin in a football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Wash., on Friday, October 14, 2016.
