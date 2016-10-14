Roundup: Elma downs Tenino, 26-13, for first 1A EvCo win

Quarterback Avery Brown threw for three touchdowns and running back Ira Hartford crossed the goal line three times as Elma High School rallied in the second half for a 26-13 win over host Tenino at Beaver Stadium on Friday night.
The victory was Elma’s first in Class 1A Evergreen Conference play and upped the Eagles record to 1-1 in league and 2-5 overall. Tenino remained winless in league at 0-3, 3-4 overall.
Brown completed 6 of 10 passes for 138 yards while Hartford rushed for 87 yards and caught two of Brown’s touchdown passes for 89 more yards.
Tenino tried an onside kick to start the game but Elma’s Cameron Donofrio covered it at his own 39. The Eagles quickly took advantage of the favorable starting position.
On the fifth play from scrimmage, Brown rolled right and found Hartford, who initially bobbled the ball before controlling it and finishing a 30-yard scoring play. A bad snap ruined the PAT attempt and the Eagles settled for a 6-0 lead.
For a moment, Elma appeared to take a two touchdown lead when Chris Badgely intercepted a pass and ran it back 76 yards into the end zone. However, a block-in-the-back penalty on the return negated the touchdown and the Eagles’ ensuing possession fizzled.
Tenino put together an eight-play drive on both sides of the quarter break, advancing to Elma’s 2-yard line before turning it over on downs.
Early in the second quarter, an Elma fumble gave Tenino the ball on the Eagles’ 15 and the Beavers capitalized on the first play. Miles Cannon ran the ball 16 yards on a quarterback keepr for the touchdown and Brady O’Neal’s extra point kick put the hosts up 7-6.
When Elma turned the ball over on downs at the Tenino 40, the Beavers made their last possession of the first half count. Fueled by carries of 34 and 14 yards by Garrett Kalkus, Tenino scored in seven plays. The touchdown came on a 2-yard pass from Cannon to Spencer Brewer.
Elma tied the score on Brown’s second connection with Hartford, this time a 59-yard flat pass and long sprint by Hartford after the catch. AJ Hernandez PAT kick tied it at 13-13.
The Eagles went ahead to stay with a minute and 49 seconds left in the third quarter, on a 6-yard pass from Brown to tight end Niall Baxter. Elma completed the scoring early in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run by Hartford.
3A SSC
Capital 20, at Yelm 6: Christopher Schnellman scored two touchdowns — one a 28-yard catch and the other on a 20-yard catch — on passes thrown by Chris Penner and the Cougars beat the Tornados.
2A SPSL — SOUND
No. 3 River Ridge 50, at Clover Park 6: Kelle Sanders and Maleko Mina scored two rushing touchdowns apiece as the Hawks routed the Warriors. Josh Braverman and Tre Dorfner also scored rushing touchdowns and Alex Coleman caught a 22-yard pass from Sanders for the seventh TD of the night.
3A SSC
CAPITAL
7
7
6
0
—
20
YELM
0
0
6
0
—
6
Scoring summary
C – Divina 8 run (kick good)
C – Schnellman 28 pass from Penner (kick good)
C – Schnellman 20 pass from Penner (kick failed)
Y – Kyle Robinson 1 run (kick failed)
2A SPSL — SOUND
NO. 3 RIVER RIDGE
14
21
7
8
—
50
CLOVER PARK
0
0
0
6
—
6
Scoring summary
RR – Kelle Sanders 7 run (O'Leary kick).
RR – Josh Braverman 39 run (O'Leary kick).
RR – Tre Dorfner 8 run (O'Leary kick).
RR – Sanders 6 run (O'Leary kick).
RR – Alex Coleman 22 pass from Sanders (O'Leary kick).
RR – Maleko Mina 10 run (O'Leary kick).
RR – Mina 2 run (Mina run).
CP – D'Angelo Biggs 29 pass from Derrick McWilliams (pass failed).
CENTRALIA
—
42
ROCHESTER
—
6
1A EVCO
ELMA
6
0
14
6
—
26
TENINO
0
13
0
0
—
13
Scoring summary
E — Ira Hartford 30 pass from Avery Brown (kick failed)
T — Miles Cannon 16 run (Brady O'Neal kick)
T — Spencer Brewer 2 pass from Cannon (O'Neal kick)
E — Ian Hartford 59 pass from Brown (AJ Hernandez kick)
E — Niall Baxter 6 pass from Brown (Hernandez kick)
E — Ira Hartford 4 run (Hernandez kick)
Comments