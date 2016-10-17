Coaches association state volleyball rankings, Oct. 17

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyblal Coaches Association.
CLASS 4A
1. West Valley of Yakima
2. Auburn Riverside
3. Tahoma
4. Mead
5. Puyallup
6. Bellarmine Prep
7. Auburn Mountainview
8. Kentwood
9. Curtis
10. Kennedy Catholic
CLASS 3A
1. Mercer Island
2. Gig Harbor
3. Eastside Catholic
4. Bellevue
5. Squalicum
6. Ferndale
7. Timberline
8. Bonney Lake
9. Prairie
10. Mt. Spokane
CLASS 2A
1. Tumwater
2. Archbishop Murphy
3. Ridgefield
4. Columbia River
5. Ellensburg
6. Othello
7. White River
8. Steilacoom
9. North Kitsap
10. Fife
10. Burlington-Edison
CLASS 1A
1. Cascade of Leavenworth
2. Lynden Christian
3. Naches Valley
4. King’s
5. Freeman
6. Granger
7. La Center
8. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
9. Charles Wright
10. Montesano
CLASS 2B
1. Colfax
2. Kalama
3. LaConnor
4. Life Christian
5. Wilbur-Creston
6. Napavine
7. Mossyrock
8. Liberty of Spangle
9. Davenport
10. Toutle Lake
CLASS 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Providence Classical Christian
3. Quilcene
4. Colton
5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
6. Pomeroy
7. Mt. Vernon Christian
8. Christian Faith
9. Odessa
10. Sunnyside Christian
