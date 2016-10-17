High School Sports

October 17, 2016 6:11 PM

Coaches association state volleyball rankings, Oct. 17

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyblal Coaches Association.

CLASS 4A

1. West Valley of Yakima

2. Auburn Riverside

3. Tahoma

4. Mead

5. Puyallup

6. Bellarmine Prep

7. Auburn Mountainview

8. Kentwood

9. Curtis

10. Kennedy Catholic

CLASS 3A

1. Mercer Island

2. Gig Harbor

3. Eastside Catholic

4. Bellevue

5. Squalicum

6. Ferndale

7. Timberline

8. Bonney Lake

9. Prairie

10. Mt. Spokane

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater

2. Archbishop Murphy

3. Ridgefield

4. Columbia River

5. Ellensburg

6. Othello

7. White River

8. Steilacoom

9. North Kitsap

10. Fife

10. Burlington-Edison

CLASS 1A

1. Cascade of Leavenworth

2. Lynden Christian

3. Naches Valley

4. King’s

5. Freeman

6. Granger

7. La Center

8. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

9. Charles Wright

10. Montesano

CLASS 2B

1. Colfax

2. Kalama

3. LaConnor

4. Life Christian

5. Wilbur-Creston

6. Napavine

7. Mossyrock

8. Liberty of Spangle

9. Davenport

10. Toutle Lake

CLASS 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Providence Classical Christian

3. Quilcene

4. Colton

5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

6. Pomeroy

7. Mt. Vernon Christian

8. Christian Faith

9. Odessa

10. Sunnyside Christian

