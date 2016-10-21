Gunther makes big return, rushes for 312 yards as Bears secure No. 3 seed out of SPSL

Olympia is sure happy to have its workhorse, Scott Gunther, back up and running at full strength.
Olympia has been struggling without Gunther (hip injury), losing to to Sumner and Graham-Kapowsin without its leading rusher.
With him back in the fold, the Bears’ ground game was back to its former self as Gunther picked up 312 yards on 34 carries, helping third-place Olympia defeat fifth-place Puyallup, 42-7, in a 4A SPSL game Friday night at Sparks Stadium.
“I was just excited to be back after missing last week. I was just excited to play,” Gunther said. “The lineman did really good, too, creating lanes for me. I’m not going to lie — I was out of shape this first game back. I’ve got a lot of conditioning to do to get ready for next week.”
Gunther scored all three of his touchdowns in the second half, including two on runs of 30 and 47 yards.
“It’s good from a team perspective because he’s one of our captains,” said Olympia coach Bill Beattie of his workhorse, who had 144 yards before the half. “His plays speaks for itself. When he’s on the field, our confidence level is sky-high with him.”
As Gunther galloped back into form, Olympia’s (6-2) defense found a way to shut down one of the top offenses in the league.
Four times Puyallup (4-4, 3-4) found its way into the red zone only to be turned away by the Bears’ defensive unit each time, including once from the 1-yard line.
“Our defensive staff did one heck of a job. The kids ran the plan to perfection,” Beattie said. “That’s a great offensive team over there.”
Olympia closed out its league season at 6-2 and will be the No. 3 seed out of the South Puget Sound League. The Bears finish the season with a nonleague game against 3A Wesco North’s Stanwood at Ingersoll Stadium.
Despite the loss, history was made when the state’s leading passer, the Vikings’ Nathaniel Holcomb, set a new single-season yards record (3,011 yards) when he connected with best friend Noah McFadden on an out route.
“I love the man the death, and I did not know I caught the (record) ball,” said McFadden who tied Tyler Torgerson (2015) for the single-season reception record (60) on the catch. “As two best friends, that’s something you dream of, setting a record on the same night with the same catch. It’s a dream come true.”
Holcomb came into the fourth quarter needing only 30 yards to break Brendan Illies (2012) school record of 3,000 yards.
After cutting his chase to single digits with a 6-yard pass to Tallon Yerbury (nine receptions for 142 yards), Holcomb found his favorite target in McFadden on the next throw for a 10-yard catch and run to become the new single-season passing leader for Puyallup.
“My last year in high school to be able to accomplish that feels good,” said Holcomb on setting the new passing yards mark ahead of so many strong quarterbacks to come from Puyallup football, including three NFL caliber players (Damon and Brock Huard, and Billy Joe Hobert).
“I think I’ve worked hard for this. I like to keep myself humble, but I think I deserve it,” Holcomb added. “Just the work I put in during the offseason over the last couple of years. How I accomplished that, it feels pretty good from a personal standpoint.”
Holcomb finished 22 for 46 passing with 281 yards and one touchdown — his 38th passing TD on the season, tying him with Illies for second most in a single season.
“He would erase all those stats to pick up the win,” Puyallup coach Gary Jeffers said. “He would rather have a win and get the chance to play playoff football.”
With Emerald Ridge (3-5, 3-4) defeating South Kitsap, 31-14, the Jaguars now move into the fifth-place and final playoff spot (No. 5 seed) ahead of Puyallup as ER owns the tiebreaker from their second-week win.
