October 26, 2016 10:57 PM

Volleyball: Annie Wright and Charles Wright finish off sweeps

News services

VOLLEYBALL

Top Performer: Britnie Casillas, Annie Wright

Earned 23 assists, eight digs, two kills and six aces in win over Decatur

Annie Wright 3, Decatur 0: In a match up between two Gators, Annie Wright came out on top winning their match 25-9, 25-5, 25-10 on Wednesday.

Leading Annie Wright was Britnie Casillas, grabbing 23 assists, eight digs, two kills and six aces on the night. Abbey Turner was equally effective on the court, earning eight kills, seven digs, three aces.

Charles Wright Academy 3, Seattle Christian 0: Abbie Jackson’s 24 kills and three aces were too tough for the Warriors to overcome, ultimately giving her and the Tarriers a win.

Mount Tahoma 3, Foss 1: The T-Birds got a huge boost from Zyonna Fellows as she earned eight blocks and 11 kills to best the Falcons. Angela Stanback had seven kills and four aces, and Anna Fortini has six kills and one ace for the Falcons.

