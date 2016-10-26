High School Sports

October 26, 2016 11:10 PM

Girls soccer: An explosive second half lifts White River over Steilacoom

Staff reports

GIRLS SOCCER

Top performer: Annabelle Hall, White River

Scored three goals in win over Steilacoom

White River 5, Steilacoom 0: The Hornets and Sentinels played a close first half in their match on Wednesday, with the lone Annabelle Hall goal at the seventh minute for White River the only score.

Then the floodgates opened and it was an all-out offensive performance for the Hornets.

Haylee Gunter got the ball rolling in the 52nd minute to extend the White River lead, then Emma Robbins also got in on the fun scoring in the 72nd minute.

Hall scored twice in the 70th and 74th minute to earn herself a hat trick on the night.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Highlights- Tumwater clinches 2A EvCo title in shootout win over Black Hills

View more video

Sports Videos