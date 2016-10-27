Olympia 47, Stanwood 14: Gunther scores 4 TDs; early defensive stop lifts Bears

A nonleague football game squeezed in between the end of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs isn’t an ideal bit of scheduling.
But Olympia High School made the best of it, beating visiting Wesco foe Stanwood, 47-14, on Thursday night at Ingersoll Stadium.
The Bears (7-2) got a four-touchdown first-half performance from workhorse running back Scott Gunther, then used 77 players, including a pair of freshman quarterbacks, as both teams played their benches in the second half.
“It was a great way to end the regular season for us,” Olympia coach Bill Beattie said. “Stanwood was great. They knew we wanted to play a lot of young guys in the second half, and so did they.”
Gunther rushed for 82 yards on 17 carries, with two of his touchdowns coming from 1 yard out. His totals for the season now stand at 213 carries for 1,640 yards and 30 touchdowns.
The first five offensive series resulted in the teams swapping touchdowns.
The Bears marched 71 yards on eight plays after the opening kickoff to take a 6-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Gunther. A missed extra point allowed Stanwood (3-6) to take a 7-6 advantage when A.J. Martinka grabbed a 10-yard touchdown pass from Karl DeBoer on the Spartans’ ensuing possession and Caelen Stallings’ extra point was good.
Olympia responded quickly. After Ibi Ceesay dashed 61 yards up the right sideline on a fly sweep, Gunther pounded it in from 1 yard out. Quarterback Ketner Young ran in the two-point conversion.
Again Stanwood answered. Moving 65 yards on nine plays, the Spartans scored on an 8-yard run by Tyler Rich with just under two minutes left in the first quarter to tie the score at 14.
The Bears went up 20-14 on Gunther’s third touchdown, then finally made a defensive stand to allow for some separation. On Stanwood’s ensuing drive, Corbin Hartsock and Jake Mercer combined to sack DeBoer twice.
When Olympia took over, Young threw a touchdown pass to Skyler Davis to make the score 27-14, and the Bears were never in danger after that.
“Defensively, we gave up those first two scores then settled in and did a pretty good job,” Beattie said.
Gunther’s final scoring run and second-half rushing touchdowns by Garett Iyall and Kevin Flannery wrapped up the scoring and sent the Bears deep into their depth chart.
The Bears’ lone negative was a knee injury to Hartsock, suffered at the end of a 35-yard second-quarter reception. Hartsock is expected to miss next week’s playoff opener.
Olympia’s Class 4A playoff game with Skyview (5-3) of the Greater St. Helen’s League will be at 7 p.m. Friday, November 4, at Ingersoll Stadium.
“They’ll be well prepared,” Beattie said. “Any time you’re in the playoffs in 4A, you’re going to be facing strong competition.”
Comments