Prep football: Federal Way keeps postseason hopes alive with win

Top Performer: Micah Smith, Graham-Kapowsin
Federal Way 42, Thomas Jefferson 7: The Eagles picked up a victory over the Raiders and kept alive their postseason hopes on Thursday night at Federal Way Memorial Field.
The Eagles (5-4, 3-4 4A NPSL Olympic) did most of their damage on the ground, accumulating five of their six touchdowns running the ball. Tama Ma’almo had two rushing touchdowns, the longest from 14 yards out.
Gabe Togia also had a pair of touchdowns. His first came on a 28-yard pass to KJ Ridders. Togia also punched the ball into the end zone from one yard out for the Eagles’ final score of the game.
Jefferson (2-7; 1-6) got its lone score on a six-yard run from quarterback Mason De La Cruz in the fourth quarter.
The win keeps alive Federal Way’s shot at the fifth and final seed from the 4A NPSL Olympic division to the 4A district playoffs. But it also needs Auburn Mountainview to beat Enumclaw on Friday and for Auburn Riverside to beat Auburn.
If Federal Way earns the No. 5 seed, it would play the No. 5 seed from the 4A NPSL Cascade division in a Tuesday game, with the winner of that earning a trip to the 4A district playoffs.
Graham-Kapowsin 63, Rogers 14: Micah Smith had nine carries for 163 yards and scored two touchdowns to lift the Eagles to a decisive victory over the Rams at Rogers High School.
Graham-Kapowsin (8-1, 7-1 4A SPSL) came out with a strong first quarter, scoring 35 points and holding the Rams scoreless. Rogers was able to answer with a four-yard pass from Makaio Gillespee to Cade Barrett in the second quarter, but it still wasn’t enough to keep Rogers (0-9, 0-7) within striking distance.
Zach Smith ran for two touchdowns, one of them from 54 yards out in the second quarter. The second touchdown was a short run from five yards out in the third quarter.
G-K Quarterback Dylan Morris completed 12 of 15 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns passes -- to Micah Smith, two to Tyler Wheeler and one to Ian Olmos.
