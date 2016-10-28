High School Sports

October 28, 2016 7:07 PM

Week 9: South Sound high school football scores

Staff reports

FRIDAY’S GAMES

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kentwood 34, Kentlake 0, 4Q | Story

Kennedy Catholic 7, Mount Rainier 7, 2Q

8 p.m.: Hazen at Tahoma

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Auburn Riverside 21, Auburn 0, 3Q

Enumclaw 21, Auburn Mountainview 16, 3Q

Decatur vs. Todd Beamer

4A SPSL

Bellarmine Prep 31, Puyallup 14, 3Q | Story

Sumner 28, Emerald Ridge 28, 3Q

Curtis 38, South Kitsap 22, h

3A PCL

Bonney Lake 33, Spanaway Lake 6, 4Q

Mt. Tahoma 16, Wilson 0, 4Q

Stadium 21, Lincoln 14, 3Q

Lakes 29, Bethel 0, 3Q

3A SSC

Capital 35, Shelton 14, 4Q | Story

North Thurston 24, Gig Harbor 21, 3Q

Yelm 14, Central Kitsap 14, h

2A EVERGREEN

Tumwater 42, W.F. West 0, 4Q | Story

Rochester vs. Black Hills

Aberdeen 27, Centralia 12, 3Q

2A SPSL

River Ridge 21, Franklin Pierce 14, 3Q | Story

Steilacoom 34, Fife 7, h | Story

5 p.m.: Foster vs. Highline

Eatonville 21, Washington 13, f

Foss vs. Clover Park

Lindbergh 13, Orting 7, 3Q

White River vs. Renton

1A NISQUALLY

Coupeville 24, Chimacum 6, f

Charles Wright at Vashon Island

2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN

Life Christian at Morton-White Pass

Napavine 40, Chief Leschi 0, h

1A EVCO

Montesano 42, Elma 0, 2Q

NONLEAGUE

North Kitsap 21, Tenino 3, 2Q

Note: 2B Rainier forfeited its game against 2A Washougal

Live Blog Prep Football Week 9
&nbsp;

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

4A NPSL CASCADE

Kent-Meridian 61, Kentridge 36

4A NPSL OLYMPIC

Federal Way 42, Thomas Jefferson 7

4A SPSL

Olympia 47, Stanwood 14 | Story

Graham-Kapowsin 63, Rogers 13

3A SSC

Timberline 7, Peninsula 3 | Story

AROUND THE STATE

Kamiakin 50, Southridge 10

Kootenai, Idaho 40, Tekoa/Rosalia 14

Mt. Spokane 45, Rogers (Spokane) 10

Oak Harbor 60, Marysville-Pilchuck 0

Snohomish 56, Meadowdale 28

Squalicum 55, Arlington 27

SATURDAY’S GAMES

1A NISQUALLY

Klahowya (5-3) vs. Bellevue Christian (2-5), at Lake Washington High School

Port Townsend (6-2) vs. Cascade Christian (7-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium

