Week 9: South Sound high school football scores

FRIDAY’S GAMES
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kentwood 34, Kentlake 0, 4Q | Story
Kennedy Catholic 7, Mount Rainier 7, 2Q
8 p.m.: Hazen at Tahoma
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Auburn Riverside 21, Auburn 0, 3Q
Enumclaw 21, Auburn Mountainview 16, 3Q
Decatur vs. Todd Beamer
4A SPSL
Bellarmine Prep 31, Puyallup 14, 3Q | Story
Sumner 28, Emerald Ridge 28, 3Q
Curtis 38, South Kitsap 22, h
3A PCL
Bonney Lake 33, Spanaway Lake 6, 4Q
Mt. Tahoma 16, Wilson 0, 4Q
Stadium 21, Lincoln 14, 3Q
Lakes 29, Bethel 0, 3Q
3A SSC
Capital 35, Shelton 14, 4Q | Story
North Thurston 24, Gig Harbor 21, 3Q
Yelm 14, Central Kitsap 14, h
2A EVERGREEN
Tumwater 42, W.F. West 0, 4Q | Story
Rochester vs. Black Hills
Aberdeen 27, Centralia 12, 3Q
2A SPSL
River Ridge 21, Franklin Pierce 14, 3Q | Story
Steilacoom 34, Fife 7, h | Story
5 p.m.: Foster vs. Highline
Eatonville 21, Washington 13, f
Foss vs. Clover Park
Lindbergh 13, Orting 7, 3Q
White River vs. Renton
1A NISQUALLY
Coupeville 24, Chimacum 6, f
Charles Wright at Vashon Island
2B PACIFIC MOUNTAIN
Life Christian at Morton-White Pass
Napavine 40, Chief Leschi 0, h
1A EVCO
Montesano 42, Elma 0, 2Q
NONLEAGUE
North Kitsap 21, Tenino 3, 2Q
Note: 2B Rainier forfeited its game against 2A Washougal
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
4A NPSL CASCADE
Kent-Meridian 61, Kentridge 36
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Federal Way 42, Thomas Jefferson 7
4A SPSL
Olympia 47, Stanwood 14 | Story
Graham-Kapowsin 63, Rogers 13
3A SSC
Timberline 7, Peninsula 3 | Story
AROUND THE STATE
Kamiakin 50, Southridge 10
Kootenai, Idaho 40, Tekoa/Rosalia 14
Mt. Spokane 45, Rogers (Spokane) 10
Oak Harbor 60, Marysville-Pilchuck 0
Snohomish 56, Meadowdale 28
Squalicum 55, Arlington 27
SATURDAY’S GAMES
1A NISQUALLY
Klahowya (5-3) vs. Bellevue Christian (2-5), at Lake Washington High School
Port Townsend (6-2) vs. Cascade Christian (7-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium
