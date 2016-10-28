Capital 42, Shelton 14: Cougars cruise into playoffs

No game has been easy for the Capital Cougars in the new South Sound Conference, but by its end, the 42-14 victory over Shelton on Friday had the feel of a tuneup for the postseason to come.
Capital won its fifth game in its last six and closed the regular season with a 6-3 mark, 5-2 in South Sound Conference play.
Coach John Johnson said his Cougars had moments of sloppiness, possibly due to knowing that win or lose they would open the state Class 3A playoffs next weekend at Ferndale against the Golden Eagles of the Wesco Conference.
“We’ll have our hands full next week,” Johnson said. “We can’t have a night like tonight when we’re not so put together.
On Shelton’s Senior Night, three Capital seniors led the Cougars’ stat parade. Carson Bertelli completed 9 of 17 passes for 182 yards and two touchdown. Nathan Tyler pounded out 127 yards on 23 carries, scored twice and had a 76-yard TD blast negated by penalty. Chris Schnellman caught two scoring passes.
Shelton finished its season at 3-6, 2-5 in the SSC.
Senior Kyle Kimball led the Highclimbers with two interceptions of Bertelli.
“Kyle Kimball plays 48 minutes of football,” Shelton coach Matt Hinkle said. “He’s a scrapper.”
Capital’s path to the game’s first points was interrupted first by an interception by Kimball deep in Highclimber territory and then, after a short punt from the end zone, by the block of a 27-yard field-goal attempt by Chris Penner.
But after Capital sophomore Regan Divina intercepted Shelton QB Tyler Giraldes, the Cougars were in business at the ‘Climber 15. One play later, the sophomore Penner took a lateral pass from Carson Bertelli and lobbed the football to Schnellman for a 12-yard touchdown.
It was Schnellman again on the bingo end of a scoring pass early in the second quarter, this one from five yards out from Bertelli to cap a 75-yard Cougar drive.
Kimball’s second interception of gave the ‘Climbers possession at the Capital 43, and after a 19-yard run by senior Willy Ruiz, Giraldes kept for a 1-yard TD to cut the margin in half.
Capital took a 21-7 lead to intermission after the Highclimbers’ failed fake punt gave the Cougars a short field at the Shelton 37. A 23-yard Nathan Tyler scamper was the big gainer in the series, which the junior Tyler finished off with a 2-yard scoring punch.
Bertelli’s second scoring pass of the night covered 64 yards to a wide-open Chase Martin, who outran a pair of chasing Shelton defenders to the end zone.
Junior Jack Collard picked off Giraldes with nothing but grass in front of him and returned it 35 yards to the end zone as the Cougars went up 35-7.
A 26-yard Giraldes pass to senior Skyler Ross set up the Highclimbers’ last touchdown, which came on a 30-yard pass-run play to Ruiz, who bumped through a would-be tackler at the 5 and bounced into the end zone.
Bertelli hit Penner for a 41-yard gainer early in the fourth quarter, and after Tyler ripped off runs of 8 and 11 yards he went the last yard to the end zone standing up.
Capital 42, Shelton 14
Capital714140-- 42
Shelton0700-- 14
C – Chris Schnellman 12 pass from Chris Penner (Penner kick)
C – Schnellman 5 pass from Carson Bertelli (Penner kick)
S – Tyler Giraldes 1 run (Adrianna Schuman kick)
C – Nathan Tyler 2 run (Penner kick)
C – Chase Martin 64 pass from Bertelli (Penner kick)
C – Jack Collard 35 interception return (Penner kick)
S – Willy Ruiz 30 pass from Giraldes (Schuman kick)
C – Tyler 1 run (Penner kick)
