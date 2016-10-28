Franklin Pierce wins 2A title over River Ridge in last-second stunner, 28-27

Cardinals kicker Cameron Bowdish rejoices with quarterback Willie Patterson after he kicked the game-winning extra point with no time left. Sprawled on the field after attempting a block is Hawks quarterback/defensive end Kelle Sanders. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Franklin Pierce receiver Mason Starling catches the game-tying touchdown pass in the end zone over the defense of River Ridge cornerback Josh Braverman to make the score 27-27. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
Franklin Pierce receiver Alex Bing gives Cameron Bowdish a bear hug after he kicked the game-winning extra point to make the final score 28-27 over River Ridge. "That's the second big kick he made tonight," shouted Bing. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
Hawks quarterback/defensive end Kelle Sanders slumps over on an empty field after River Ridge lost in the final seconds to Franklin Pierce, 28-27. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
The Franklin Pierce bench watches nervously as kicker Cameron Bowdish lined up a game-winning extra point attempt. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
Franklin Pierce cheerleaders support their team's comeback in the fourth quarter. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
Franklin Pierce quarterback Willie Patterson spins away from pressure. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
River Ridge's Tre' Vonne Dorfner looks for running room against Franklin Pierce. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
Franklin Pierce coach Mickey Ahrens talks with an official. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
The Cardinals' Tyler Bounchanh tries to recover the ball after it was stripped as he neared the end zone in the second half. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
River Ridge's Tre' Vonne Dorfner reacts with Alex Coleman after recovering a fumble in the end zone following a strip from the Cardinals' Tyler Bounchanh, averting a possible score for Franklin Pierce. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
Franklin Pierce receiver Alex Bing gains big yards after a catch. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
River Ridge running back Paddy Green cuts to avoid an official. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
River Ridge cheerleaders come in different sizes. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
Hawks receiver Ryan Blash gets a pat from teammate Jonas Schaudel after he scored a touchdown. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
Hawks quarterback/defensive end Kelle Sanders shakes hands with young fans at halftime. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
River Ridge receiver Josh Braverman follows blocker Louis O'Daniel on a big gainer to put the Hawks in position for their fourth touchdown. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
River Ridge coach Steve Schultz pleads his case with an official. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
Franklin Pierce receiver Alex Bing was wide open to catch a TD pass for the game's first score. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
River Ridge fans were in the pink to support the breast cancer awareness cause. Photo taken in Lacey on Friday, Oct. 28 2016.
