Prep football roundup: Black Hills shuts out Rochester, 53-0, preps for playoffs

Now that the regular season is complete, Black Hills High School football coach Kirk Stevens knows his team has a score to settle in the postseason.
It is another showdown with Hockinson.
The Wolves grabbed the Class 2A Evergreen Conference’s final playoff seed last week, and sealed the regular season with a 53-0 victory over Rochester on Friday night at Tumwater District Stadium.
They rolled up 414 total yards, led by Kyler Nygren’s 103 rushing yards on five carries, scoring two touchdowns.
Quarterback Christian Williams added two long first-quarter touchdown runs. His second one, a 52-yarder, gave the Wolves a 20-9 lead with more than four minutes to go in the quarter.
“We’re starting to come together,” Stevens said. “With two tough losses (to W.F. West and Tumwater), we had to get refocused — and we were focused today. The defense played as a unit, and offense played well.”
Black Hills (5-4) is very familiar with 2A Greater St. Helen’s League champion Hockinson (7-2). The two schools met in the district playoffs in 2014 at Battle Ground High School.
The Wolves had a 21-0 lead with 10 minutes to go, only to see Hockinson rally for a 24-21 victory.
The rematch is next weekend on that same field.
“We’ve got some unfinished business to take care of,” Stevens said.
3A SSC
At Gig Harbor 28, North Thurston 26: The Tides had two big defensive plays in the final two minutes, 28 seconds to sew up a come-from-behind victory at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy.
After Kellen Gregory gave Gig Harbor (5-4, 4-3 3A SSC) its first lead, 28-24, on a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:42 to go, the Tides had a goal-line stand that turned away a potential go-ahead scoring drive.
The Rams (1-8, 0-7) got the ball back on a safety with 26 seconds remaining, but Roman Havens ended the game with an interception.
Gig Harbor will play the No. 2 seed out of the 3A KingCo League next week. North Thurston did not make the playoffs.
At Central Kitsap 38, Yelm 21: Darickus Welborne returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown to tie the Tornados, 14-14, before halftime at Silverdale Stadium in Bremerton.
Derrick Lovelace gave the Cougars a two-score advantage with a 10-yard fumble return for a touchdown. And, Caleb Wood returned an interception for a 40-yard score to stave off a late Yelm rally.
Neither the Cougars (4-5, 3-4), nor the Tornados (4-5, 2-5) advance to the playoffs.
2A EVCO
At Aberdeen 35, Centralia 12: The Bobcats didn’t make the playoffs, but never trailed in their regular-season finale at Stewart Field.
Kylan Touch bookended scoring for Aberdeen (4-5, 2-3 2A EvCo) with runs of 10 and 1 yards. His first touchdown run in the first quarter gave the Bobcats the only lead, and he threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Braden Castleberry gave Aberdeen a 27-6 lead at the half.
Centralia (3-6, 1-4) did not advance to the playoffs.
1A EVCO
At No. 4 Montesano 49, Elma 0: Carson Klinger’s 7-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was all it took to get the Bulldogs rolling at Montesano High School.
Klinger added another 3-yard touchdown. Trevor Ridgeway tossed three touchdown passes of 32, 19 and 51 yards, including two to Dakota Reninger.
Montesano (9-0, 4-0 1A Evergreen Conference) will host the 1A Trico No. 3 seed next week, while Elma (2-7, 1-3) is out.
NONLEAGUE
At No. 7 (2A) North Kitsap 62, Tenino 16: The Vikings spun off eight touchdowns in the first half to take a 56-3 lead into the half in Poulsbo.
Zach Clark and Sam Henden scored twice for North Kitsap, and the Vikings didn’t allow Tenino to find the end zone until the fourth quarter.
The Vikings (9-0, 6-0 2A Olympic League) host Orting (5-4) next week. Tenino (3-6, 0-4 1A EvCo), which lost six games straight to end the regular season, did not make the playoffs.
Staff writer Lauren Smith contributed to this report.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
3A SSC
NORTH THURSTON
14
10
0
2
—
26
GIG HARBOR
0
7
14
7
—
28
Scoring summary
NT – Ross Sherrer 35 run (Wesley Krall Kick)
NT – Sherrer 5 run (Krall Kick)
NT – Krall 32 field goal
GH – Shawn Kimble 32 pass from Nick Yockey (Logan Kinney kick)
NT – Dakoda Lawton 48 run (Krall Kick)
GH – Kimble 16 run (Kinney kick)
GH – Yockey 7 run (Kinney kick)
GH – Kellen Gregory 4 run (Kinney kick)
NT – Safety
YELM
14
0
0
7
—
21
CENTRAL KITSAP
7
7
9
15
—
38
Scoring summary
CK – Diego McFayden 1 run (Thomas Ingles kick)
Y – Kodee Gifford 34 pass from Kyle Robinson (kick failed)
Y – Joey Hawks 16 pass from Brandon Thompson (James Palmer run)
CK – Darickus Welborne 30 interception (Ingles kick)
CK – Ingles 19 field goal
CK – Derrick Lovelace 10 fumble return (kick failed)
Y – Brandon Thompson 42 run (kick)
CK – Caleb Wood 40 interception (kick)
CK – McFayden 11 run (McFayden run)
2A EVCO
ROCHESTER
0
0
0
0
—
0
BLACK HILLS
20
26
7
0
—
53
Scoring summary
BH – Noah Brewer 25 pass from Christian Williams (Drew Kimmel kick)
BH – Williams 37 run (Andrew Wilmoth kick)
BH – Williams 52 run (kick failed)
BH – Kyler Nygren 20 run (Wilmoth kick)
BH – Zach Loveless 4 run (kick failed)
BH – Nygren 55 pass from Williams (kick failed)
BH – Jordan Claridge 1 run (Wilmoth kick failed)
BH – Nygren 56 run (Wilmoth kick)
CENTRALIA
0
6
6
0
—
12
ABERDEEN
14
13
8
0
—
35
Scoring summary
A – Kylan Touch 10 run (kick)
A – Elias Jimenez 51 pass from Ben Dublanko (kick)
C – Corde Journee 3 run (kick failed)
A – Braden Castleberry 23 pass from Dublanko (kick)
A – Castleberry 21 pass from Touch (kick failed)
C – Derek Van DeLaarschot 3 run (kick failed)
A – Touch 1 run (Dublanko run)
1A EVCO
ELMA
0
0
0
0
—
0
NO. 4 MONTESANO
14
28
0
7
—
49
Scoring summary
M – Carson Klinger 7 run (kick)
M – Nathan Olson 18 run (kick)
M – Klinger 3 run (kick)
M – Dakota Reninger 32 pass from Trevor Ridgway (kick)
M – Nick Chapman 19 pass from Ridgway (kick)
M – Reninger 51 pass from Ridgway (kick)
M – Cody Willis 1 run (kick)
NONLEAGUE
TENINO
3
0
0
13
—
16
NO. 7 (2A) NORTH KITSAP
21
35
0
7
—
62
Scoring summary
NK – 1 interception (kick)
NK – 49 run (kick)
NK – 14 run (kick)
T – Bailey O’Neil 32 field goal
NK – 13 run (kick)
NK – 8 run (kick)
NK – 25 run (kick)
NK – 15 pass (kick)
NK – 24 run (kick)
T – Miles Cannon 3 run (2-pt failed)
NK – 55 run (kick)
T – Spencer Brewer 74 pass from Cannon (O’Neil kick)
