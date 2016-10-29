Hockinson beats Black Hills in shootout to advance in District IV playoffs

Seeding can be misleading.
As the No. 2 seed from the Class 2A Evergreen Conference, Black Hills High School earned the right to host Hockinson, the Greater St. Helens League No. 3 seed, in the first round of the 2A Southwest District IV girls soccer playoffs.
The catch was, the Hawks are also co-champions of the 2A GSHL, having tied Columbia River and Ridgefield for the title. After a scoreless tie during regulation and overtime, Hockinson’s experience showed as it won a 4-2 shootout over the Wolves on Saturday afternoon at Tumwater District Stadium.
Hockinson advances to play Columbia River, while Black Hills (13-4) will host Rochester (5-9-3) in a loser-out game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’ve got a young team,” Black Hills coach James Corbin said. “We’re progressing in building our defense out from the back.”
Freshman goalkeeper Devin Herbert faced a barrage of 25 Hockinson shots during game play, saving the 12 that were on goal. The Hawks’ best chance to score came in the 52nd minute when Trinity Paulsen, who kept the pressure on the entire afternoon launched a long shot that Herbert stopped but couldn’t collect, allowing Megan Stangel to follow up from point blank range. Herbert again made the save.
Minutes later, Alivia Quitugua launched a laser from far out on the right wing that struck the crossbar and bounced harmlessly away. With less than four minutes left in regulation, Paulsen struck the crossbar with a 30-yard free kick and Allyson Findlay rebounded with a header that missed.
Black Hills, which got seven shots, none in the overtime, saw its best chance end without a shot. In the 38th minute, Paiton Frazier launched a crossing pass barely beyond the reach of a wide-open Rylee Flauhaut in front of the net.
During the shootout, Alyssa Chapin, Kayla Sills and Paulsen connected for Hockinson (13-4) before Findlay slid the ball just inside the left post to end it. Bella Brown and Catherine Taylor scored shootout goals for the Wolves.
“We’ve got a lot of inexperienced players who’ve mostly played rec soccer,” Corbin said of a roster featuring only three seniors. “They’re developing and getting better.”
At Tumwater 2, R.A. Long 1: Bella Foos pushed through two defenders and smashed the ball into the corner of the net in the fifth minute to give the T-Birds a lead they didn’t lose at Tumwater District Stadium.
Tumwater (16-1) went up 2-0 — the second goal came on a corner kick from Mikayla Kee, which Rillee Stillings netted in the 57th minute — before R.A. Long scored on a late penalty kick.
The T-Birds have won 14 consecutive matches, and will host Ridgefield at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the second round.
The winner will earn a trip to state and play either Hockinson or Columbia River in the 2A Southwest District 4 championship game.
4A SWIMMING
Olympia’s Ally Norman placed third in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.03, which was more than a second faster than her preliminary time on Saturday at the 4A West Central District girls swimming championships at the Curtis Aquatic Center.
She finished fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.89.
Olympia’s Lacey Wright took third in the 500 freestyle in 5:26.28. That was almost 13 seconds faster than her previous best time this season. Teammate Emma Song took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.18.
The top seven from each event advance to the 4A state swimming championships, which takes place Nov. 11-12 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Olympia’s 200 medley relay team of Amelia Moore, Song, Norman and Ashley Yen finished in fifth place in 1:56.49, and its 400 freestyle relay team of Anna Daniels-Brown, Wright, Moore and Norman finished in 3:53.29 for fifth place.
