River Ridge’s Trey Dorfner commits to Wyoming

WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead

Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett possibly needing knee surgery, more Seahawks injuries

Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

Former Olympia mayor establishes consulting business

Highlights: Last-second TD lifts Franklin Pierce to 2A SPSL title win, 28-27, over River Ridge

3:18