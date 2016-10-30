High School Sports

October 30, 2016 2:14 PM

River Ridge’s Trey Dorfner commits to Wyoming

By Lauren Smith

Following a visit to Laramie, Wyoming this weekend to watch the Cowboys play Boise State — which included a wacky ending that cost the Broncos their perfect season — Trey Dorfner was convinced.

Dorfner, a River Ridge High School standout, who is listed as a two-star athlete by Scout.com, announced his verbal commitment to Wyoming on Sunday via Twitter.

Through eight games this season, Dorfner, a 6-foot, 170-pound running back, has recorded 1,053 yards on 147 carries and 20 touchdowns. Dorfner, a two-way starter, is also a defensive back for the Hawks.

Dorfner has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons. Last year, in a short season, he finished with 156 carries for 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games — averaging nearly 193 yards per game.

Dorfner joins teammate Kelle Sanders — a Washington State commit at defensive end — as the second player in River Ridge’s program to commit to a Division I school this season. Wyoming was the first school to offer Sanders, and offered Dorfner shortly after, on May 28.

River Ridge (7-1) enters the Class 2A West Central District playoffs this week for the third consecutive season. A win over Lindbergh (5-4) would send the Hawks to the state playoffs for the third season in a row.

