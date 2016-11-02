High School Sports

November 2, 2016 12:23 PM

Prep football: Top performers, stat leaders, standings through Week 9

By Lauren Smith

WEEK 9 TOP PERFORMERS

PASSING

Carson Bertelli, Capital: 9 of 19 passing, 183 yards, 2 TDs

Noah Andrews, Tumwater: 7 of 8 passing, 156 yards, 3 TDs

Ketner Young, Olympia: 6 of 7 passing, 155 yards, TD

RUSHING

Ross Sherrer, North Thurston: 19 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs

Brandon Thompson, Yelm: 23 carries, 123 yards, TD (18-yard passing TD)

Kyler Nygren, Black Hills: 5 carries, 103 yards, 2 TDs (3 catches, 98 yards, TD)

RECEIVING

Cade Otton, Tumwater: 6 catches, 148 yards, 3 TDs

Chris Schnellman, Capital: 3 catches, 45 yards, 2 TDs

Spencer Brewer, Tenino: 4 catches, 79 yards, TD

MISCELLANEOUS

Christian Williams, Black Hills: 9 of 13 passing, 152 yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs

Trey Dorfner, River Ridge: 24 carries, 55 yards, TD; 22-yard passing TD

Zach Jones, Tumwater: 58-yard fumble recovery TD; 6 tackles, 2 assists


 

STAT LEADERS THROUGH WEEK 9

PASSING

NAME

SCHOOL

COMP-ATT

YARDS

TDs

1. Tyler Giraldes

Shelton

135-266

1,717

16

2. Miles Cannon

Tenino

131-225

1,612

17

3. Ketner Young

Olympia

54-97

1,033

8

4. Kelle Sanders**

River Ridge

59-109

1,000

11

5. Carson Bertelli*

Capital

57-99

985

8

*Seven games

**Eight games

RUSHING

NAME

SCHOOL

CARRIES

YARDS

TDs

1. Scott Gunther*

Olympia

213

1,639

30

2. Anthony Hathaway

Timberline

244

1,488

10

3. Ira Hartford

Elma

185

1,170

12

4. Trey Dorfner*

River Ridge

147

1,051

20

5. Austin Emery

W.F. West

115

973

9

*Eight games

RECEIVING

NAME

SCHOOL

REC

YARDS

TDs

1. Chris Penner

Capital

41

720

7

2. Cade Otton

Tumwater

35

672

12

3. Jace Griffis

Tenino

50

577

3

4. Kyle Kimball

Shelton

52

572

7

5. Spencer Brewer

Tenino

33

507

6

*Based on available stats

**Schools in area: Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Rainier


 

WEEK 8 LEAGUE STANDINGS

4A SPSL

SCHOOL

LEAGUE

OVERALL

Sumner**

8-0

9-0

Graham-Kapowsin*

7-1

8-1

Olympia*

6-2

7-2

Bellarmine Prep*

5-3

6-3

Puyallup*

3-5

4-5

Emerald Ridge

3-5

3-6

Curtis

3-5

4-5

South Kitsap

1-7

1-8

Rogers (Puyallup)

0-8

0-9

*Clinched playoff spot. The 4A SPSL has five playoff spots.

**Clinched league title.

3A SSC

SCHOOL

LEAGUE

OVERALL

Timberline**

6-1

7-2

Peninsula**

6-1

8-1

Capital*

5-2

6-3

Gig Harbor*

4-3

5-4

Central Kitsap

3-4

4-5

Yelm

2-5

4-5

Shelton

2-5

3-6

North Thurston

0-7

1-8

*Clinched playoff spot. The 3A SSC has four playoff spots.

**Clinched share of league title. Timberline is the No. 1 seed. Peninsula is the No. 2.

2A SPSL

SCHOOL

LEAGUE

OVERALL

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Franklin Pierce**

7-0

8-1

Fife*

6-1

7-2

Washington*

5-2

6-3

Lindbergh*

4-3

5-4

White River

3-4

4-5

Foster

2-5

4-5

Foss

1-6

2-7

Evergreen

0-7

0-8

SOUND DIVISION

River Ridge*

6-0

7-1

Steilacoom*

5-1

7-2

Eatonville*

4-2

7-2

Orting*

3-3

5-4

Renton

2-4

3-6

Highline

1-5

1-8

Clover Park

0-6

0-9

*Clinched playoff spot. The 2A SPSL has eight playoff spots — four in each division.

**Clinched league title.

2A EvCo

SCHOOL

LEAGUE

OVERALL

Tumwater**

4-0

8-0

W.F. West*

4-1

8-1

Black Hills*

3-2

5-4

Aberdeen

2-3

4-5

Centralia

1-4

3-6

Rochester

0-4

0-9

*Clinched playoff spot. The 2A EvCo has three playoff spots.

**Clinched league title.

1A EvCo

SCHOOL

LEAGUE

OVERALL

Montesano**

4-0

9-0

Hoquiam*

3-1

6-3

Forks*

2-2

4-4

Elma

1-3

2-7

Tenino

0-4

3-6

*Clinched playoff spot. The 1A EvCo has three playoff spots.

**Clinched league title.

2B CENTRAL/PACIFIC

SCHOOL

LEAGUE

OVERALL

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Napavine**

6-0

9-0

Adna*

5-1

7-2

Rainier*

4-2

6-2

Onalaska*

3-3

6-3

Life Christian

2-4

3-5

Morton-White Pass

1-5

2-7

Chief Leschi

0-6

1-8

RIVER DIVISION

Toledo**

5-0

9-0

Kalama*

4-1

6-3

Toutle Lake*

2-3

2-7

Wahkiakum*

2-3

5-4

Mossyrock

2-3

3-6

Winlock

0-5

0-9

COASTAL DIVISION

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley**

5-0

7-2

Ilwaco*

4-1

6-3

Raymond*

3-2

5-4

North Beach*

2-3

4-5

South Bend

1-4

3-6

Ocosta

0-5

2-6

*Clinched playoff spot. The 2B Central/Pacific has 12 playoff spots — four in each division.

**Clinched division title.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

