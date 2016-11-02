Prep football: Top performers, stat leaders, standings through Week 9

WEEK 9 TOP PERFORMERS
PASSING
Carson Bertelli, Capital: 9 of 19 passing, 183 yards, 2 TDs
Noah Andrews, Tumwater: 7 of 8 passing, 156 yards, 3 TDs
Ketner Young, Olympia: 6 of 7 passing, 155 yards, TD
RUSHING
Ross Sherrer, North Thurston: 19 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs
Brandon Thompson, Yelm: 23 carries, 123 yards, TD (18-yard passing TD)
Kyler Nygren, Black Hills: 5 carries, 103 yards, 2 TDs (3 catches, 98 yards, TD)
RECEIVING
Cade Otton, Tumwater: 6 catches, 148 yards, 3 TDs
Chris Schnellman, Capital: 3 catches, 45 yards, 2 TDs
Spencer Brewer, Tenino: 4 catches, 79 yards, TD
MISCELLANEOUS
Christian Williams, Black Hills: 9 of 13 passing, 152 yards, 2 TDs; 5 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs
Trey Dorfner, River Ridge: 24 carries, 55 yards, TD; 22-yard passing TD
Zach Jones, Tumwater: 58-yard fumble recovery TD; 6 tackles, 2 assists
STAT LEADERS THROUGH WEEK 9
PASSING
NAME
SCHOOL
COMP-ATT
YARDS
TDs
1. Tyler Giraldes
Shelton
135-266
1,717
16
2. Miles Cannon
Tenino
131-225
1,612
17
3. Ketner Young
Olympia
54-97
1,033
8
4. Kelle Sanders**
River Ridge
59-109
1,000
11
5. Carson Bertelli*
Capital
57-99
985
8
*Seven games
**Eight games
RUSHING
NAME
SCHOOL
CARRIES
YARDS
TDs
1. Scott Gunther*
Olympia
213
1,639
30
2. Anthony Hathaway
Timberline
244
1,488
10
3. Ira Hartford
Elma
185
1,170
12
4. Trey Dorfner*
River Ridge
147
1,051
20
5. Austin Emery
W.F. West
115
973
9
*Eight games
RECEIVING
NAME
SCHOOL
REC
YARDS
TDs
1. Chris Penner
Capital
41
720
7
2. Cade Otton
Tumwater
35
672
12
3. Jace Griffis
Tenino
50
577
3
4. Kyle Kimball
Shelton
52
572
7
5. Spencer Brewer
Tenino
33
507
6
*Based on available stats
**Schools in area: Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Rainier
WEEK 8 LEAGUE STANDINGS
4A SPSL
SCHOOL
LEAGUE
OVERALL
Sumner**
8-0
9-0
Graham-Kapowsin*
7-1
8-1
Olympia*
6-2
7-2
Bellarmine Prep*
5-3
6-3
Puyallup*
3-5
4-5
Emerald Ridge
3-5
3-6
Curtis
3-5
4-5
South Kitsap
1-7
1-8
Rogers (Puyallup)
0-8
0-9
*Clinched playoff spot. The 4A SPSL has five playoff spots.
**Clinched league title.
3A SSC
SCHOOL
LEAGUE
OVERALL
Timberline**
6-1
7-2
Peninsula**
6-1
8-1
Capital*
5-2
6-3
Gig Harbor*
4-3
5-4
Central Kitsap
3-4
4-5
Yelm
2-5
4-5
Shelton
2-5
3-6
North Thurston
0-7
1-8
*Clinched playoff spot. The 3A SSC has four playoff spots.
**Clinched share of league title. Timberline is the No. 1 seed. Peninsula is the No. 2.
2A SPSL
SCHOOL
LEAGUE
OVERALL
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Franklin Pierce**
7-0
8-1
Fife*
6-1
7-2
Washington*
5-2
6-3
Lindbergh*
4-3
5-4
White River
3-4
4-5
Foster
2-5
4-5
Foss
1-6
2-7
Evergreen
0-7
0-8
SOUND DIVISION
River Ridge*
6-0
7-1
Steilacoom*
5-1
7-2
Eatonville*
4-2
7-2
Orting*
3-3
5-4
Renton
2-4
3-6
Highline
1-5
1-8
Clover Park
0-6
0-9
*Clinched playoff spot. The 2A SPSL has eight playoff spots — four in each division.
**Clinched league title.
2A EvCo
SCHOOL
LEAGUE
OVERALL
Tumwater**
4-0
8-0
W.F. West*
4-1
8-1
Black Hills*
3-2
5-4
Aberdeen
2-3
4-5
Centralia
1-4
3-6
Rochester
0-4
0-9
*Clinched playoff spot. The 2A EvCo has three playoff spots.
**Clinched league title.
1A EvCo
SCHOOL
LEAGUE
OVERALL
Montesano**
4-0
9-0
Hoquiam*
3-1
6-3
Forks*
2-2
4-4
Elma
1-3
2-7
Tenino
0-4
3-6
*Clinched playoff spot. The 1A EvCo has three playoff spots.
**Clinched league title.
2B CENTRAL/PACIFIC
SCHOOL
LEAGUE
OVERALL
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Napavine**
6-0
9-0
Adna*
5-1
7-2
Rainier*
4-2
6-2
Onalaska*
3-3
6-3
Life Christian
2-4
3-5
Morton-White Pass
1-5
2-7
Chief Leschi
0-6
1-8
RIVER DIVISION
Toledo**
5-0
9-0
Kalama*
4-1
6-3
Toutle Lake*
2-3
2-7
Wahkiakum*
2-3
5-4
Mossyrock
2-3
3-6
Winlock
0-5
0-9
COASTAL DIVISION
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley**
5-0
7-2
Ilwaco*
4-1
6-3
Raymond*
3-2
5-4
North Beach*
2-3
4-5
South Bend
1-4
3-6
Ocosta
0-5
2-6
*Clinched playoff spot. The 2B Central/Pacific has 12 playoff spots — four in each division.
**Clinched division title.
