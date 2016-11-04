Week 10: High school football games to watch, predictions

CLASS 4A DISTRICTS
SKYVIEW (6-3) AT OLYMPIA (7-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Ingersoll Stadium, Olympia
About the Storm: This isn’t your normal three-loss playoff team. The Storm’s losses have been to Camas, Eastside Catholic and O’Dea. QB Kieran McDonagh (181 of 270, 2,772 passing yards, 24 TDs) is a dangerous moving target who seems to hit on the biggest plays when he leaves the pocket. Storm has won three consecutive district playoff games after 2013 loss at Newport of Bellevue.
About the Bears: If Olympia is going to have any chance of advancing to the state playoffs for the first time since 2011, RB Scott Gunther (213 carries, 1,639 yards, 30 TDs) has to find daylight to run. Expect the Bears to do various things formation-wise to give him creases. And on defense, speedy LB Zaiden Hernandez will be the one expected to spy McDonagh.
Olympian pick: Skyview, 28-24.
CLASS 3A DISTRICTS
OAK HARBOR (7-2) AT NO. 10 TIMBERLINE (7-2)
7 p.m. Friday, South Sound Stadium, Lacey
About the Wildcats: Timberline shut down one of the more productive rushing offenses in the South Sound last week, when it limited Peninsula to 135 yards on the ground. But, Wildcats RB Princeton Lollar Jr. (214 carries, 1,798 yards, 26 TDs) is relentless. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards in every game this season, and has never failed to find the end zone at least once. Oak Harbor’s only losses are to No. 3 Squalicum and No. 5 Ferndale.
About the Blazers: The defense — including a game-ending, goal-line stand — led the Blazers to a share of the 3A South Sound Conference title last week. But workhorse RB Anthony Hathaway (244 carries, 1,488 yards, 10 TDs) and the rest of the offensive crew need to get rolling early against Oak Harbor’s defense, which has already shut out two teams this season, for a shot at the Blazers’ first trip to the state playoffs since 2012.
Olympian pick: Timberline, 20-17.
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS
WASHOUGAL (5-4) AT NO. 2 TUMWATER (8-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater
About the Panthers: Playing on the road in Tumwater isn’t easy on a regular Friday night. During coach Sid Otton’s final trip to the playoffs? And coming off of a bye (Rainier forfeited to Washougal last week)? The Panthers, who have won five of their past six games, may have an uphill battle. The last time these two programs met in the playoffs in 2007, Tumwater won, 52-15, on its way to a 2A state quarterfinal berth.
About the T-Birds: Former Tumwater players, who played for Otton during the past 48 seasons, have been invited to line the track prior to the game to tribute the longtime coach during his final season. On the field, Otton’s grandson Cade (35 catches, 672 yards, 12 TDs; 63 tackles, 38 assists), a UW commit, and the rest of the T-Birds, will play for a seventh consecutive state playoff appearance.
Olympian pick: Tumwater, 42-14.
W.F. WEST (8-1) AT COLUMBIA RIVER (5-4)
7 p.m. Friday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver
About the Bearcats: Tumwater shut out the Bearcats in Chehalis last week for the 2A Evergreen Conference title, which ended their spotless season, but W.F. West had three consecutive shutouts before that loss to the T-Birds. RB Austin Emery (115 carries, 973 yards, nine TDs) paces the Bearcats on the ground, while QB Nole Wollan has 970 total offensive yards and 10 TDs.
About the Chieftains: Both of these programs lost to Tumwater this season — both by more than 40 points. W.F. West beat Ridgefield, Columbia River narrowly lost to Ridgefield, and the Bearcats won the most recent meeting in 2013. RB Hunter Pearson has rushed for 902 yards, eight TDs to pace the Chieftains.
Olympian pick: W.F West, 30-14.
CLASS 2B DISTRICTS
NO. 10 RAINIER (6-3) AT KALAMA (6-3)
7 p.m. Friday, Kalama High School, Kalama
About the Mountaineers: A regular season that began 5-0 for the Mountaineers ended with two losses — a 42-0 shutout by top-ranked Napavine, and a forfeit to Washougal last week, with only 14 players healthy. The road doesn’t get any easier against a team that has won six of its past seven, and Rainier needs a win on the road to advance to the state playoffs for the first time since 1991.
About the Chinooks: Kalama is looking for its second consecutive trip to the state playoffs, and fifth in the past 10 years. Between QB Alex Dyer (61-105, 1,023 yards, 13 TDs) and RB Jacob Herz (51 carries, 971 yards, 14 TDs), Kalama has plenty of offensive firepower, and is averaging nearly 35 points per game this season.
Olympian pick: Kalama, 35-32.
Week 10 schedule
Games at 7 p.m. Friday, unless otherwise noted. Games at host high school, unless otherwise noted.
4A DISTRICTS
Skyview (6-3) at Olympia (6-3)
3A DISTRICTS
Oak Harbor (7-2) at No. 10 Timberline (7-2)
Capital (6-3) at No. 5 Ferndale (8-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham
2A DISTRICTS
Washougal (5-4) at No. 2 Tumwater (8-1)
Lindbergh (5-4) at No. 7 River Ridge (7-1), 7 p.m. Saturday at South Sound Stadium
Black Hills (5-4) at Hockinson (7-2), 7 p.m. Saturday at Battle Ground District Stadium
W.F. West (8-1) at Columbia River (5-4), at Kiggins Bowl
2B DISTRICTS
No. 10 Rainier (6-3) at Kalama (6-3)
NONLEAGUE CROSSOVERS
Yelm (4-5) at Spanaway Lake (1-8), 6 p.m. Thursday at ArtCrate Field
North Thurston (1-8) at Mount Tahoma (3-6)
Shelton (3-6) at Wilson (3-6)
Tenino (3-6) at North Mason (1-7)
