November 4, 2016 6:45 PM

Week 10: High school football scores

Staff report

DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

CLASS 4A

DISTRICT 1/2/3/4

No. 2 Camas 42, Enumclaw 0, 2Q

Auburn Mountainview 7, Bothell 0, 1Q

Eastlake 14, Kentwood 0, 1Q | Story

Auburn Riverside at No. 10 Monroe

Skyview 7, Olympia 0, 1Q | Story

Woodinville 7, Puyallup 7, 1Q

Skyline 14, Mount Rainier 0, 1Q

7:30 p.m.: Glacier Peak vs. No. 3 Sumner | Story

7:30 p.m.: Kentlake vs. No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin

CLASS 3A

DISTRICT 1/2/3/4/5

Edmonds-Woodway 14, Lakes 14, 2Q

West Seattle vs. No. 8 Lincoln

Peninsula 7, Stadium 0 | Story

Oak Harbor 6, Timberline 0, 1Q | Story

DISTRICT 3

Franklin Pierce 20, Bremerton 0, 1Q

Olympic at No. 10 Steilacoom

Washington at Fife

7:30 p.m.: Orting at No. 6 North Kitsap

DISTRICT 4

Tumwater 14, Washougal 0, 1Q

W.F. West at Columbia River

2A DISTRICTS

Washougal at No. 2 Tumwater

W.F. West at Columbia River , at Kiggins Bowl

2B DISTRICTS

No. 10 Rainier at Kalama

CLASS 1B

DISTRICT 1/2/3/4

Evergreen Lutheran at No. 4 Neah Bay

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

CLASS 4A

DISTRICT 1/2/3/4

5 p.m.: Mariner vs. Kennedy Catholic

Federal Way at No. 6 Lake Stevens

Bellarmine Prep vs. Todd Beamer

CLASS 3A

DISTRICT 1/2/3/4/5

2 p.m.: Mercer Island vs. Bonney Lake

4 p.m.: Capital vs. No. 5 Ferndale

5 p.m.: Gig Harbor at Interlake

DISTRICT 3

Lindbergh vs. River Ridge

Eatonville vs. Sequim

DISTRICT 4

Black Hills at Hockinson

2A DISTRICTS

Lindbergh at No. 7 River Ridge, 7 p.m., at South Sound Stadium

Black Hills at Hockinson , 7 p.m. at Battle Ground District Stadium

NONPLAYOFF

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

South Kitsap 48, Jefferson 26

THURSDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 4A

Decatur 38, Kentridge 28

CLASS 3A

Yelm 31, Spanaway Lake 29

CLASS 2A

White River vs. Clover Park

AROUND THE STATE

Colton 34, Touchet 30

East Valley (Yakima) 49, Ephrata 21

Ellensburg 48, Othello 0

Ferris 28, Hanford 21

Garfield-Palouse 32, Sunnyside Christian 20

Grandview 33, Quincy 0

Kennewick 48, Lewis and Clark 14

Mead 72, Walla Walla 41

Napavine 54, North Beach 6

Pomeroy 86, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 18

Selah 39, Prosser 36, 2OT

Toppenish 30, Wapato 13

University 48, Pasco 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 4A

Rogers vs. Hazen

Kent-Meridian vs. Emerald Ridge

Auburn at Curtis

CLASS 3A

Bethel vs. Central Kitsap

North Thurston vs. Mt. Tahoma

Wilson 3, Shelton 0, 1Q

CLASS 2A

Highline vs. Evergreen of Seattle

Renton at Foster

1A NISQUALLY

Cascade Christian at Coupeville

Port Townsend 7, Charles Wright 0, 1Q

1A

Tenino at North Mason

SATURDAY’S GAMES

1A NISQUALLY

Vashon Island (1-8) vs. Bellevue Christian (2-7), at Lake Washington HS

