Week 10: High school football games to watch on Saturday, predictions

CLASS 3A DISTRICTS
CAPITAL (6-3) AT NO. 5 FERNDALE (8-1)
4 p.m. Saturday, Civic Stadium, Bellingham
About the Cougars: If there was any time for Capital to visit one of the top teams in 3A, this is it. The Cougars are coming off of a four-game winning streak to close out the regular season, and have allowed an average of 8.7 points in their past six contests. QB Carson Bertelli (57 of 99, 985 yards, eight TDs) pilots Capital’s high-flying offense after taking over for injured Grant Erickson (shoulder) earlier in the season. WR Chris Penner (41 catches, 720 yards, seven TDs) leads the area in receiving.
About the Golden Eagles: This team can run, and it can put up points — 388 this season to be exact, while its opponents have scored 154. Ferndale’s only loss this season came last week, to No. 2 Squalicum in the 3A Wesco North Division title game, and the Golden Eagles still put up 504 yards of total offense (252 rushing, 252 passing). If Capital wants to escape the district round for the first time since 2012, it has to find a way to stall Ferndale’s offense.
CLASS 2A DISTRICTS
BLACK HILLS (5-4) AT HOCKINSON (7-2)
7 p.m. Saturday, District Stadium, Battle Ground
About the Wolves: Following a shaky start, Black Hills won four straight games in the middle of the season to lock up the Class 2A Evergreen Conference’s final district-playoff berth. QB Christian Williams (59-124, 858 yards, five TDs) has progressed as a dual-threat as the season has progressed, including scoring two passing and two rushing touchdowns last week against Rochester. RB Kyler Nygren, usually a wide receiver, has become a consistent factor for Black Hills, adding 201 yards of total offense and three TDs last week.
About the Hawks: Hockinson had the final say the last time these two teams met at this juncture. Two years ago, Black Hills had a 21-0 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Hawks rallied to a 24-21 win. This season, Hockinson wrapped up the 2A Greater Saint Helens League title with a 42-20 win over R.A. Long last week. QB Canon Racanelli (3,011 yards, 35 TDs) paces the Hawks, and Sawyer Racanelli (53 catches, 1,010 yards, 12 TDs) is a top target.
LINDBERGH (5-4) AT NO. 7 RIVER RIDGE (7-1)
7 p.m. Saturday, South Sound Stadium, Lacey
About the Eagles: Lindbergh lost to Orting last week, 31-29, in a 2A South Puget Sound League crossover game, but secured the league’s final district-playoff spots. The Eagles have had an inconsistent season, but won three of four before last week’s loss. River Ridge beat Orting earlier this season, 46-21, on the road.
About the Hawks: Last week’s loss to Franklin Pierce — the first loss in 20 league games — in the 2A SPSL title game stung. The Hawks lost as time expired on a successful Hail Mary pass by the Cardinals, and a long extra-point try. Expect the Hawks to come out looking to avenge that loss, led by WSU commit Kelle Sanders (59 of 109, 1,000 yards, 11 TDs) and Wyoming commit Trey Dorfner (147 carries, 1,051 yards, 20 TDs).
Week 10 schedule
Games Saturday at host high school unless otherwise noted.
4A DISTRICTS
Mariner (7-3) at Kennedy Catholic (7-2), 5 p.m., at Highline Memorial Stadium
Federal Way (8-4) at Lake Stevens (8-4), 7 p.m.
Bellarmine Prep (6-3) at Todd Beamer (9-1), 7 p.m., at Federal Way Memorial Field
3A DISTRICTS
Mercer Island (4-5) at Bonney Lake (7-2), 2 p.m., at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner
Gig Harbor (5-3) at Interlake (7-3), 5 p.m.
Snohomish (8-3) at O’Dea (9-0), 5 p.m., at Memorial Stadium in Seattle
Kelso (7-2) at Seattle Prep (6-3), 7:30 p.m., at Memorial Stadium in Seattle
2A DISTRICTS
Eatonville (7-2) at Sequim (7-2), 7 p.m., at Silverdale Stadium
1B DISTRICTS
Crescent (4-4) at Oakville (2-5), 1 p.m.
Mary M. Knight (1-7) at Quilcene (6-2), 1 p.m.
