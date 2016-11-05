High school roundup: CeCe Pennella’s treks pay off with a diving title for the Black Hills junior

It’s the nature of the sport in the region that a high school diver in the South Sound faces a two-hour round trip daily to practice the craft.
CeCe Pennella, a Black Hills High junior, has put in the time — in the car and on the diving board —and on Saturday earned a championship and broke her own school and meet records at the Class 2A District IV meet at The Evergreen State College.
She will dive next at the state 2A Swim and Dive Championships at the King County Aquatic Club in Federal Way — the site of her diving workouts.
You have to go where the diving coaches are, and for Pennella, that means the KCAC.
“It’s awesome dedication,” said Pennella’s Black Hills coach, Henry Walz. “She’s primed and ready for a big state run.”
No one was able to topple Aberdeen and Columbia River in the team competition Saturday, but there were records set and goals achieved by South Sound athletes.
Aberdeen, with strength in numbers, topped the 11-school field, while Columbia River, with most of the meet’s top individual swimmers, was a strong second.
Tumwater finished third as a team, and will send two individuals — diver Claire Barnard and swimmer Hope Roethke — to state, along with two relay teams.
Black Hills, a close fourth behind its in-district rivals, will, along with Pennella, advance one individual swimmer — freshman Emma Prybylski — along with one relay and possibly a second.
Pennella compiled 407.30 points in judges’ scoring for 11 dives, which bettered her district record of 403.85, set last year. Barnard, a sophomore, was second with 348 points.
Pennella said she’s worked especially hard in her club workouts on the front double somersault, the front full twist and the back one-and-a-half.
“They all felt pretty solid,” she said. “I feel pretty confident. I have to work this week to get everything where I want it.”
Prybylski broke her own Black Hills record in the 50-yard freestyle with her second-place time of 26.53 seconds. She claimed second in the 100 backstroke (1:05.52) and swam on the Wolves’ third-place, state-bound 4-by-50 relay along with junior Leah Rietema and sophomores Brielle Bryan and Kalli Bishop.
Walz said the Wolves’ fourth-place 4-by-100 free relay (Bryan, Josie Krysinski, Rietema and Prybylski) might get a nod to state as a wild-card entry.
Roethke, a Tumwater junior, finished third in the 200 free (2:12.99) to punch a ticket to state, and she, along with freshman Delaney Boe and juniors Hannah McLeod and Kali Teal, swam on two state-bound relays — the 4-by-50 free (second in 1:50.9) and the 4-by-100 free (third in 4:09.21).
Tumwater coach Laurel Smith was delighted with the T-Birds’ third-place team finish — she graduated 12 seniors off last year’s team.
“At the beginning of the season, I honestly didn’t think we’d be able to do that,” she said.
Aberdeen had the most bodies at the meet — 30 — and was the clear-cut team champion with 578.5 points. Columbia River had district champions in nine of the 12 events to finish second with 372 points. Tumwater was third with 258, Black Hills had 250, Mark Morris 175, W.F. West 118.5, R.A. Long 63, Washougal 60, Hockinson 44, LaCenter 34 and Centralia 12.
Girls swimming
Brooke Kuebler, a sophomore from North Thurston, chased down the leaders, including race favorite Alana Ponce of Gig Harbor, with superb closing speed in the 100-yard freestyle finals in the Class 3A West Central District meet at Mount Tahoma High School.
In the final 25 yards, Kuebler outkicked everybody to win in 55.48 seconds — just ahead of runner-up Kelly Tran of Wilson (55.55) and Ponce (55.73), who placed third.
Timberline standout Hannah Barker had a mixed-bag day in the district finals. She won her second career district 100 backstroke title. She captured the 4A WCD crown in 2015.
On Saturday, she won it with a personal-best time of 57.53, which was slightly faster than her school record of 57.79, set in the 4A district meet a year ago.
But as the top seed in the 200 freestyle, she was chased down by Stadium ninth-grader Taylor Kabacy. In the final 50 yards, Kabacy nudged by Barker to win in 1:54.21 — the second-fastest mark in the state this season. Barker was second in 1:55.55.
North Thurston’s Maya Lawson-Rivera, who was a two-time district winner a year ago, was beaten in the 200 individual medley finals by Stadium’s Kaycee Simpson.
Simpson built an early lead, and won in 2:09.14. Lawson-Rivera (2:12.40) held off Central Kitsap’s Taylor Sims (2:12.62) for second place.
Lawson-Rivera was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke. Gig Harbor’s Ursula Andren won in 1:05.29, nearly two seconds faster than the North Thurston senior (1:07.24).
Stadium ended the Rams’ reign as 3A WCD team champion, winning its first district title in school history.
Girls soccer
3A WEST CENTRAL/SOUTHWEST BIDISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Prairie 3, Yelm 0: Aimee Kurfurst had a hat trick at McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver to eliminate the Tornados (11-5-2) from the playoffs.
Kurfurst’s first goal came in the 25th minute , and she fired off a series of shots in the second half and scored twice in the final 10 minutes.
1A SOUTHWEST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Elma 2, Seton Catholic 0: The Eagles advanced to the 1A state playoffs for the first time since 2014 after Jillian Bieker and Brooke Sutherby scored in the second half at King’s Way Christian in Vancouver.
Elma (13-5) will play La Salle (15-3-1) in the first round at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments