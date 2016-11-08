FINAL: State high school volleyball rankings

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 4A
1. West Valley of Yakima
2. Auburn Riverside
3. Mead
4. Bellarmine Prep
5. Kentwood
6. Puyallup
7. Tahoma
8. Curtis
9. Richland
10. Lake Stevens
CLASS 3A
1. Gig Harbor
2. Lakeside of Seattle
3. Mercer Island
4. Mt. Spokane
5. Arlington
6. Capital
7. Timberline
8. Squalicum
9. Bellevue
10. Ferndale
CLASS 2A
1. Tumwater
2. Archbishop Murphy
3. Ridgefield
4. Woodland
5. Ellensburg
6. Selah
7. White River
8. Steilacoom
9. North Kitsap
10. Burlington-Edison
CLASS 1A
2. Lynden Christian
3. Naches Valley
4. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
5. Cedar Park Christian
6. LaCenter
7. Freeman
8. Granger
9. Montesano
10. Annie Wright
CLASS 2B
1. Colfax
2. Kalama
3. LaConner
4. Wilbur-Creston
5. Mossyrock
6. Brewster
7. Napavine
8. Kittitas
9. Toutle Lake
10. Life Christian
CLASS 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Quilcene
3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
4. Pomeroy
5. Odessa-Harrington
6. Sunnyside Christian
7. Mt. Vernon Christian
8. Evergreen Lutheran
9. Pateros
10. Three Rivers Christian
