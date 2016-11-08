High School Sports

November 8, 2016 6:19 PM

FINAL: State high school volleyball rankings

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. West Valley of Yakima

2. Auburn Riverside

3. Mead

4. Bellarmine Prep

5. Kentwood

6. Puyallup

7. Tahoma

8. Curtis

9. Richland

10. Lake Stevens

CLASS 3A

1. Gig Harbor

2. Lakeside of Seattle

3. Mercer Island

4. Mt. Spokane

5. Arlington

6. Capital

7. Timberline

8. Squalicum

9. Bellevue

10. Ferndale

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater

2. Archbishop Murphy

3. Ridgefield

4. Woodland

5. Ellensburg

6. Selah

7. White River

8. Steilacoom

9. North Kitsap

10. Burlington-Edison

CLASS 1A

2. Lynden Christian

3. Naches Valley

4. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

5. Cedar Park Christian

6. LaCenter

7. Freeman

8. Granger

9. Montesano

10. Annie Wright

CLASS 2B

1. Colfax

2. Kalama

3. LaConner

4. Wilbur-Creston

5. Mossyrock

6. Brewster

7. Napavine

8. Kittitas

9. Toutle Lake

10. Life Christian

CLASS 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Quilcene

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

4. Pomeroy

5. Odessa-Harrington

6. Sunnyside Christian

7. Mt. Vernon Christian

8. Evergreen Lutheran

9. Pateros

10. Three Rivers Christian

preps@thenewstribune.com

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

River Ridge 59, Lindbergh 13: Hawks score nine TDs, advance to state playoffs

View more video

Sports Videos