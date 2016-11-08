Wildcats knock T-Birds out of state soccer, 2-1, in shootout

The nine seniors on the Tumwater High School girls soccer team wanted to make a mark in their only appearance in the Class 2A state tournament.
But the Thunderbirds didn’t take advantage of the opportunities they created during regulation and followed a 1-1 tie with a 5-3 shootout loss to visiting Archbishop Murphy in the first round Tuesday night at Tumwater District Stadium.
Tumwater went into the second half with a 1-0 lead and took six of the first eight shots in the second half, but put only one of those shots on goal — and neither team could win it before time expired.
“We did the right things to create chances, but we didn’t finish,” T-Birds coach Brett Bartlett said. “We had chances to win it in regulation.”
Tumwater’s seniors such as Bella Foos, who scored the lone Tumwater goal, stellar defenders Sierra Snyder and Kayse Smack, and midfielders Stephanie Moore and Mikayla Kee, may not have gone deep into state, but according to Bartlett they still left a legacy.
“They set a new standard for what we want to accomplish,” he said. “I’m sure they’re disappointed. They didn’t want it to end like this, they didn’t want it to end at all.”
Tumwater took its 1-0 lead in the 21st minute when Foos grounded a long shot at a flat angle past Wildcats goalkeeper Lily Zwiefel, who had come far out of her goal. The ball moved slowly to the left post with both Archbishop Murphy and Tumwater players in pursuit but the ball reached the goal first.
Archbishop Murphy seemed energized after scoring its goal. Talia Daigle made a steal in the box and fed Madison Long, who put the ball into the net from short range.
Tumwater’s last chance to win the match in regulation came with Rilee Stillings shot at the right post was knocked away by Zwiefel in the 76th minute. Four minutes into overtime, the Wildcats missed a chance to win in sudden death fashion when Tumwater keeper Cassie Mullin lost her footing, but Long had her shot blocked away by the T-Bird defense.
Sanne Hailey, Mikayla Kee and Stephanie Moore connected on shootout goals for Tumwater, but the Wildcats made all five of theirs.
Archbishop Murphy (14-7-1) will face the winner of Wednesday’s Clarkston at Fife match while Tumwater finishes its season at 17-3.
At La Salle 5, Elma 2: Alicia Hook scored for the Eagles in the 18th minute to even the score at 1-1, but La Salle took over from there to eliminate Elma (13-6) from the 1A state playoffs.
The Lightning scored to quick goals in the 27th and 28th minutes to take the lead for good, then added two more in the second half.
Elma scored again in the 67th minute, but it was too late.
Archbishop Murphy1
Tumwater1
T – Isabella Foos (Kayse Smack assist), 21st minute. AM – Madison Long (Talia Daigle assist), 63rd minute. Shootout goals: AM – Daigle, Gabi Koch, Reagan Hupp, Emily Schwartz, Lexie Klaudt. T – Sanne Hailey, Mikayla Kee, Stephanie Moore.
