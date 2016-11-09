North Thurston’s Lawson-Rivera speeding up for finish to high school swimming career

This is the time of year that Maya Lawson-Rivera, a four-event swimmer at North Thurston High School for the past four years, tends to speed up.
Her coach, Heather Kincaid, has seen the process repeat each season.
“Usually when she has a specific goal in mind that she’s going for, it tends to be her pattern,” Kincaid said. “She’s been the same every year. She gets to districts and she’s faster.
“Then, at state, she’ll do one swim on the one day, and turn around and be even better on the next day.”
Last season, Lawson-Rivera’s speedy progression landed her a pair of third-place finishes at the Class 3A state meet in the 200-yard individual medley (2:09.06) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.7). She holds North Thurston’s record in both races.
“She’s a mental kind of swimmer,” said Kincaid, who took over head coaching duties this season for longtime coach Jak Ayres. “She trains hard all year around. Some of it, I think, is she needs the extra competition, the extra hype behind it.”
There will be plenty of that this weekend.
Lawson-Rivera, a senior, is slated to compete in four events — the 200 IM, 100 breaststroke and as a member of the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay — at the Class 3A state swimming and diving championships, which begins Friday at King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
“I think I’m swimming pretty well,” Lawson-Rivera said. “My times aren’t exactly where I want them to be, but they’re a lot better than they have been all season.
“So, I’m happy, and obviously I’m still progressing, so hopefully by state, I’ll be ready to go.”
It’s been a steady progression again this season, Lawson-Rivera said, but with a couple of hitches.
At times, she said, she’s dealt with back problems that she’s struggled with since before last season’s state meet. She said she was diagnosed with scoliosis in the spring, which has, at times, caused difficulties in the pool.
“I have scoliosis, so that messes with my hip alignment, and all of the muscles in my back have compensated for that,” she said.
Chiropractic treatment and massage therapy tend to keep her back pain at bay, she said, but it did flare up earlier this season.
“There was a time at the beginning of the season where my back was really bad, and I basically couldn’t do dolphin kick or breaststroke, so I had to swim freestyle, and only do flutter kicks off of my walls until my back got at least a little bit better,” Lawson-Rivera said.
It has, she said, though it is, at times, an ongoing issue. Regardless, she is on pace to finish well at her final trip to the state meet.
“I have pretty high expectations for myself, but that’s just how I am as a person in general,” she said. “Placing third last year gave me a standard to be at this year.”
Lawson-Rivera said the two-third place finishes surprised her. But, Kincaid, who has watched her each of her four seasons, has come to anticipate big performances.
“There’s sometimes where you’ll look up at the board and see the time, and it’s a little bit faster than you thought it was going to be, but that’s just how she swims,” Kincaid said. “She’s a big meet swimmer.”
