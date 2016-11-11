High school football scores: Playoffs round 1

Roundups: The News Tribune | The Olympian
STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 4A
Sumner 23, Monroe 21, 2Q | Story
Woodinville 13, Mariner 0, h
Camas 41, Graham-Kapowsin 6, 3Q | Story
Skyline 14, Eastlake 7, h
Richland 20, Sunnyside 0, 2Q
CLASS 3A
Meadowdale 24, Kelso 20, 4Q
Bonney Lake 13, Squalicum 7, 3Q
Eastside Catholic 21, Timberline 21, h | Story
Lincoln 14, Lynnwood 14, h | Story
O’Dea 21, Ferndale 14, 3Q
CLASS 2A
Liberty 14, Steilacoom 7, 3Q
Tumwater 44, Washington 0, h | Story
Archbishop Murphy 20, North Kitsap 0, 3Q
CLASS 1A
Connell 41, Montesano 21, 3Q
6 p.m.: La Salle vs. Okanogan
6 p.m.: Freeman vs. Zillah
La Center 21, Port Townsend 7, h
CLASS 1B
Neah Bay 22, Taholah 8, 1Q
Tacoma Baptist 15, Crescent 0, 1Q
Naselle vs. Rainier Christian
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
CLASS 4A
1 p.m.: Bothell (8-2) vs. Moses Lake (5-4), at Lions Field
3 p.m.: Skyview (7-3) vs. Chiawana (9-1), at Edgar Brown Stadium
Bellarmine Prep (7-3) at Lake Stevens (10-0)
CLASS 3A
1 p.m.: Gig Harbor (6-4) vs. Kamiakin (8-2)
4 p.m.: Lakes (6-4) vs. Southridge (7-4), at Lampson Stadium
Peninsula (9-1) vs. Mountain View (7-3), at McKenzie Stadium
CLASS 2A
1 p.m.: Eatonville (8-2) at Ellensburg (9-1)
1 p.m.: Black Hills (6-4) vs. Lynden (9-1), at Civic Stadium
6 p.m.: W.F. West (9-1) vs. River Ridge (8-1), at South Sound Stadium
2:30 p.m.: West Valley of Spokane (9-1) vs. Franklin Pierce (9-1), at Franklin Pierce Stadium
2 p.m.: Sedro-Woolley (8-2) at Pullman (8-2)
CLASS 1A
1 p.m.: Colville (7-3) vs. Royal (9-0), at David Nielsen Memorial Field
6 p.m.: Hoquiam (7-3) vs. Mount Baker (10-0), at Civic Stadium
Meridian (5-5) vs. Cascade Christian (10-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium
CLASS 1B
5 p.m.: Quilcene (7-2) at Lummi (9-0)
