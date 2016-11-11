No. 2 Eastside Catholic 39, No. 10 Timberline 21: Crusaders cruise in second half to end Blazers’ season

The Timberline High School football team slowed Eastside Catholic, but like so many others this season, the Blazers just couldn’t stop the back-to-back Class 3A state champions on Friday night.
The few times they did, costly mistakes culminated in a 39-21 loss at South Sound Stadium, which ended Timberline’s season.
When Tyler Folkes weaved through defenders a minute into the second half, he ignited a run of 19 unanswered points — two touchdowns, two safeties — that secured the second-ranked Crusaders (10-1) a spot in the 3A state quarterfinals.
Eastside Catholic has advanced to the state championship game that past four years, winning twice.
Its long winning streak against Washington programs was snapped when it was upset by O’Dea — undefeated, and now the top-ranked team in 3A — in a 20-17 thriller earlier this season.
But, since then, the Crusaders have spun off four straight wins.
Tenth-ranked Timberline gave Eastside Catholic the best game it’s seen in the playoffs so far, but couldn’t quite keep up.
The Blazers — who have lost in this round in their past five appearances — rallied from an early deficit to enter the break tied at 21-21.
This, after Eastside Catholic scored just two plays into its first possession on a 23-yard pass from Ze’Shaun Lewis to Chris Lefau.
On Timberline’s following possession, quarterback Trenton Horn capped a 65-yard drive, lasting more than six minutes, with a 1-yard barrel into the end zone.
The Blazers forced punts on the following two drives, taking their only lead midway through the second quarter when Jamin Faalogo picked off Lewis, and scurried 64 yards for a score to make it 13-7.
But Eastside Catholic had two answers. First, Folkes stamped a long drive with a 4-yard scoring run. Then, Jonathan Kvech intercepted Horn’s pass, and returned it for a 34-yard touchdown.
Timberline pieced together another long drive on its following possession, again scoring on Horn’s 2-yard quarterback keeper. That final touchdown by the Blazers, with 9.9 seconds remaining in the first half, was preceded by a 50-yard pass from Horn to Tariq Romain.
Horn finished with 11 of 23 passing for 136 yards and the two rushing touchdowns. Timberline was limited to just 105 yards on the ground — its rushers averaged less than three yards per carry — and 134 through the air.
Eastside Catholic fared a bit better.
Folkes, who added the game-winning score on the first possession of the second half, finished with 26 carries for 147 yards and the two touchdowns.
Lewis was 13 of 18 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown, but 18 of the Crusaders’ 39 points were scored by their defense and special teams.
Two safeties stunted two Timberline drives in the second half, and Malik Putney added a 67-yard kickoff return for the Crusaders’ final touchdown midway through the third.
Timberline — which also punted, tossed an interception and turned the ball over on downs in the second half — advanced into Eastside Catholic’s territory once in the final two quarters.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
No. 2 Eastside Catholic 7 14 16 2_39
No. 10 Timberline 7 14 0 0_21
Summary:
EC – Chris Lefau 23 pass from Ze’Shaun Lewis (Scott Lees kick)
T – Trenton Horn 1 run (Madison Douglas kick)
T – Jamin Faalogo 64 interception return (kick failed)
EC – Tyler Folkes 4 run (Lees kick)
EC – Jonathan Kvech 34 interception return (Lees kick)
T – Horn 2 run (Anthony Hathaway run)
EC – Folkes 13 run (Lees kick)
EC – Safety
EC – Malik Putney 67 kickoff return (Lees kick)
EC – Safety
