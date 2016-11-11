Handful of South Sound high school swimmers, divers make girls state finals

Timberline’s Hannah Barker and North Thurston’s May Lawson-Rivera are among the local standouts who will be swimming in the state finals Saturday.
The preliminaries of the 4A/3A/2A Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships were held Friday night at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.
Barker placed second in the Class 3A 100 backstroke preliminaries with a time of 58.32 seconds.
“I tend to overthink longer races, but the 50s and the 100s I just go, go, go,” Barker said. “Prelims are great, but finals is the real rush for me.”
Barker also set a personal best split time of 52.58 during the opening leg of the 200 free relay. Barker and her Timberline team (Becky Falash, Stella Mason and Elaine Rocamora) finished 22nd in that event with a time of 1:49.13.
“I saw great fight from my team,” Timberline head coach Marie Ratcliff said. “We don’t have a lot of depth. We don’t have a lot of club swimmers.
“These girls work really hard. They do CrossFit, they do dry-land training. For them to make it here is a huge accomplishment.”
Lawson-Rivera took sixth for North Thurston in the 200 individual medley with a finals qualifying time of 2:11.71.
Class 2A
Local standouts in Class 2A were Black Hills’ Christina Pennella and Tumwater’s Claire Barnard.
Pennella qualified for the finals in the 1-meter dive. She place third in the semifinals with a score of 136.05.
Barnard placed eighth in the diving semifinals with a score of 195.80.
Class 4A
Olympia’s Lacey Wright placed seventh in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:17.07.
Wright also competed in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay and finished 15th (2:01.23) and 18th (3:54.64) respectively. Anna Daniels-Brown, Amelia Moore and Ally Norman also swam on the team.
Wright’s teammate, senior Ally Norman also helped lead the way for Olympia, swimming in four events. Her top finishes were 16th in the 100 back (1:02.41) and 16th with the 200 medley relay team (1:57.22).
The Olympian staff contributed to this report
Comments