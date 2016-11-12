Tumwater vs Washington Football

Tumwater defensive back Andrew May breaks away from Washington receiver Xavier Alefaio (11) and lineman David Camacho for a pick-six interception for touchdown during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
With his right hand in a cast, Tumwater defensive back Andrew May (18) gathers the football between his legs for a pick-six interception of Washington quarterback Martin Mendiola II during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater tight end Cade Otton pulls down a pass over Washington defensive back Maquel Parks during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater lineback Zack Gutierrez intercepts a pass in front of Washington receiver Xavier Alefaio and teammate Noah Andrews during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater running back Rico Spiegner is forced out of bound on the one-yard line by Washington defender Anthony Chappell as he dives for the end zone during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater running back Trayten Rodriquez breaks loose for a 56-yard touchdown run in front of teammate Jakob Holbrook during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoff against the Washington Patriots at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater running back Jakob Holbrook (22) is brought down by Washington defender David Camacho (56) during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Washington's Isley Stoneham leaps as he tries to block an Tumwater extra point during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater running back Trayten Rodriguez breaks loose for a 56-yard touchdown after a block by teammate Cy Hicks (50) on Washington defender Jaylin Moate during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Washington receiver Xavier Alefaio pulls in a catch during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs against Tumwater at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Washington quarterback Martin Mendiola II escapes a sack by Tumwater defender Lazarus Williams during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Washington quarterback Martin Mendiola II fires a pass during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs against Tumwater at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater quarterback Noah Andrews tries to fight off Washington defensive back Maquel Parks on a long run during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Washington receiver Marquel Parks leaps for a pass in front of Tumwater defensive back Cade Otton during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater running back Caleb Jelcick follows lineman Jayson Haury during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs against Washington at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater running back Rico Spiegner turns the corner during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs against Washington at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater lineman Adam Warren (60) and running back Jakob Holbrook look up after Holbrook's one-yard touchdown run against Washington during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater defensive lineman Thomas Drayton sacks Washington quarterback Martin Meniola II during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater quarterback Noah Andrews (15) is brought down by Washington defensive backs Marquel Parks (top) and Jaylin Moate during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater defensive back Andrew May takes off for a pick-six interception in front of Washington receiver Xavier Alefaio (11) and lineman David Camacho during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater defensive back Andrew May (from left), Thomas Drayton and Zach Jones (30) celebrate May's pick-six interception against Washington during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Washington quarterback Martin Mendiola II fires a pass during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs against Tumwater at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Washington receiver Isiaih Dickey streches for a pass under pressure from Tumwater linebacker Zack Gutierrez during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater head coach Sid Otton and the T-Birds prepare for the start of Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs against Washington at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
The Tumwater defense gathers on the bench during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs against Washington at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tumwater running back Cale Jelcick talks with head coach Sid Otton during Friday night's opening-round of the 2A state football playoffs against Washington at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 11, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com