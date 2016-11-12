Pennella soars to third in 2A diving

CeCe Pennella continues to climb as one of the South Sound’s top divers.
Saturday afternoon, the Black Hills High School junior climbed onto the podium at the King County Aquatic Center for the first time in her career, securing a third-place finish in the Class 2A state swimming and diving championship.
Pennella — who placed 13th in the event as a sophomore, 10th a freshman — credits her catapult toward the top of the podium to her consistent work at the Federal Way facility with the DiveSeattle club.
“I’ve really been perfecting the dives and really getting them tight and consistent,” Pennella said. “This year, I’ve been practicing at this facility, so I felt like I really had an edge against some of the competition.
“I know these boards, and I’m just confident in my moves.”
Pennella, who finished with 311.8 points — and was one of only three divers to exceed the 300-point mark in the finals — sat comfortably in the third-place position through both days of competition.
She scored a 223.3 in Friday’s semifinals, in the more difficult part of her program. Saturday’s finals were a bit simpler, Pennella said.
“They were pretty easy dives,” she said. “I had three hard ones yesterday, right in a row, which built up my score.”
Her first two dives, a back somersault with a half twist, and a front somersault with a full twist, were familiar — just get it up, get it around, she said.
Pennella admitted her final dive, a reverse in the tuck position, isn’t her favorite, but it notched her third-place finish.
“I just had to be confident in myself, and know that I’ve been doing this in practice all year,” Pennella said.
Pennella won the 2A Southwest District championship last week, scoring a 407.3, eclipsing her previous district record set as a sophomore. Her point total Saturday was the highest she’s scored at the state meet.
“I set my goal this year at top eight, and to get top three is just amazing,” Pennella said. “Hopefully, next year, I can get one more, but I’m not setting it on place goals. I can just be the best I can be, and do the best I can do.”
Tumwater’s Claire Barnard, a sophomore, took seventh in the event (258.15), reaching the state podium for the first time. Barnard took 15th last season as a freshman.
“This year’s goal, I definitely accomplished,” Barnard said. “I just wanted to do better for myself and place higher, which I think I did. I guess I have the same goal for next year.”
Black Hills (17th, 35 points) and Tumwater (24th, 19) were the only two local schools competing in the 2A meet.
Liberty of Issaquah (322) won the team championship for the third straight season, including titles in two events — Belle Wong (338.8) won the diving event for the Patriots — and the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Port Angeles (260) took second, and Anacortes (185) finished third.
CLASS 4A
Olympia’s Lacey Wright was the only local finisher to reach the podium in the 4A meet. She finished fifth in the 500 free with a personal-best time of five minutes, 13.48 seconds.
Olympia took 22nd as a team, scoring 21 points. Skyline (243) repeated as the team champion, while Wenatchee (232) took second and Issaquah (199.5) took third.
CLASS 3A
North Thurston’s Maya Lawson-Rivera, who took third in the event last season, placed seventh in the 200 individual medley (1:06.41).
Timberline’s Hannah Barker, a junior, won the consolation final of the 200 free (1:54.75) to place ninth.
Barker entered the 100 backstroke final as the No. 2 seed (58.32), and Lawson-Rivera entered the 100 breaststroke final as the No. 7 seed (1:06.41), but neither race was completed by press time.
The 3A meet was in progress when The Olympian went to press. Check theolympian.com for full coverage.
CLASS 4A
Team scores: 1. Skyline 243; 2. Wenatche 232; 3. Issaquah 199.5; 9. Sumner 99; 11. Curtis 76; 14. Kentridge 52; 15. Puyallup 51; 20. Tahoma 32; 21. Enumclaw 26; 22. Olympia 21; 29. Kentlake 14; 31. Decatur 9; 36. Mount Rainier 3.
200 medley relay: 1. Jackson (Madison Pressler, Nicole Limberg, Chloe Limargo, Alexis Nims) 1:47.41; 7. Curtis (Willow Lopez-Silvers, Emily VonZonneveld, Molly Hickey, Katie VanZonneveld) 1:53.65.
200 free: 1. Sarah DiMeco (Skyline) 1:49.37; 7. Mikaela Miele (Sumner) 1:56.35.
200 IM: 1. Nicole Limberg (Jackson) 2:02.28.
50 free: 1. Gabrielle Dang (Inglemoor) 23.06.
Diving: 1. McKenna Webster (Sumner) 420.75; 6. Abbie Jo Carlson (Enumclaw) 314.5.
100 butterfly: 1. Emma Carlton (Mount Vernon) 54.01.
100 free: 1. Gabrielle Dang (Inglemoor) 50.83; 8. Lindsey Hanger (Tahoma) 53.9.
500 free: 1. Sarah DiMeco (Skyline) 4:51; 4. Mikaela Miele (Sumner) 5:11.8; 5. Lacey Wright (Olympia) 5:13.48; 7. Sabrina Murray (Curtis) 5:19.06.
200 free relay: 1. Kamiakin (Song-Nhi Vo, Stina Seaberg, Angeline Dovinh, Elli Straume) 1:37.74; 8. Sumner (Emma Huynh, Olivia Castro, MichaelAnn Wilson, Mikaela Miele) 1:43.11.
100 back: 1. Emma Frey (Mount Vernon) 55.77; 3. Kacey Kiuchi (Puyallup) 57.66; 5. MichaelAnn Wilson (Sumner) 59.97.
100 breast: 1. Nicole Limberg (Jackson) 1:02.23; 6. Elise Pratt (Enumclaw) 1:06.19.
400 free relay: 1. Skyline (Christina Bradley, Catherine McRae, Stephanie Young, Sarah DiMeco) 3:31.6.
CLASS 3A
Team scores:
200 medley relay: 1. Port Angeles (
200 free:
200 IM:
50 free:
Diving:
100 butterfly:
100 free:
500 free:
200 free relay:
100 back:
100 breast:
400 free relay:
CLASS 2A
Team scores: 1. Liberty of Issaquah 322; 9. Steilacoom 106; 17. Black Hills 35; 24. Tumwater 19; 25. Fife; 27. Foss.
200 medley relay: 1. Port Angeles (Kenzie Johnson, Jaine Macias, Felicia Che, Nadia Cole) 1:50.76.
200 free: 1. Krista Wilson (Ellensburg) 1:54.06.
200 IM: 1. Abby Russell (Liberty of Issaquah) 2:05.9.
50 free: 1. Eleanor Beers (North Kitsap) 23.36; 6. Emily Forbes (Steilacoom) 25.73.
Diving: 1. Belle Wong (Liberty of Issaquah) 338.8; 3. CeCe Pennella (Black Hills) 311.8; 6. Julie Burlingame (Steilacoom) 259.2; 7. Claire Barnard (Tumwater) 258.15; 8. Haley Welch (Fife) 256.15.
100 butterfly: 1. Alexis Schmidt (Cheney) 58.21.
100 free: 1. Eleanor Beers (North Kitsap) 50.98; 7. Emily Forbes (Steilacoom) 56.
500 free: 1. Krista Wilson (Ellensburg) 5:06.4.
200 free relay: 1. Liberty of Issaquah (Abby Russell, Chloe Weber, Reegan Weber, Sydney Hartford) 1:39.45; 7. Steilacoom (Megan Murphy, Sydney Lange, Emily Forbes, Rachel Forbes).
100 back: 1. Taylor McCoy (Pullman) 56.4.
100 breast: 1. Jaine Macias (Port Angeles) 105.13.
400 free relay: 1. North Kitsap (Isabel Hendryx, Dannica Hennings, Izy Iral, Eleanor Beers) 3:41.54; 6. Steilacoom (Emily Forbes, Sydney Lange, Megan Murphy, Rachel Forbes) 3:52.8
