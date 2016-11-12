Tumwater takes 2A volleyball title with straight-set victory over Woodland

Tumwater’s Kennedy Croft, left, starts the celebration after the T-Birds won the decisive third set to take the 2A state championship final over Woodland. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Shae Watson, center, and her Tumwater teammates whoop it up after defeating Woodland in straight sets to capture the 2A state volleyball tournament in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Tumwater captain Maddy Pilon holds the championship trophy aloft amidst teammates and students to celebrate the T-Birds' victory over Woodland in the 2A state tournament in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Tumwater coach Tana Otton and Christina Hegarty embrace after the T-Birds won the 2A state title. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Outside hitter Kennedy Croft of Tumwater was a force in the state championship final against Woodland. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Tumwater fans pretend to pull back a bow to support T-Bird Cristina Hegarty as she prepares to serve. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Tumwater's Brooke Hare puts up a shot against Woodland's Kayla Fredericks during the 2A state championship game. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
T-Bird Cristina Hegarty serves in the 2A championship game. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Fans clap during the semifinal match between Woodland and White River. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Tumwater celebrates its dominant straight-set victory over undefeated Archbishop Murphy in the 2A semifinals in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
White River's Hannah Nelson blocks a shot by Archbishop Murphy's Jaime Cymbaluk during a consolation match. The Hornets fell to the Wildcats in straight sets to finish fourth in the 2A tournament in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
White River's Kelsey Bunker sends a spike past Caroline Kramer of Archbishop Murphy during a consolation match. The Hornets fell to the Wildcats in straight sets to finish fourth in the 2A tournament in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
White River coach Lina Randall monitors her team during during a consolation match against Archbishop Murphy. The Hornets fell to the Wildcats in straight sets to finish fourth in the 2A tournament in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Fife's Annika Linden (#6) cheers on her teammates during a consolation game. The Trojans lost to North Kitsap in straight sets to finish eighth in the 2A tournament. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Fife's Maddison Licari spikes the ball past the North Kitsap defense during a consolation match. The Trojans lost to North Kitsap in straight sets to finish eighth in the 2A tournament. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Fife's Casonndrah Polo, left, and Maille Nixon set up to defend against North Kitsap during a consolation match. The Trojans lost to North Kitsap in straight sets to finish eighth in the 2A tournament. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Fife coach Katy Ferguson tries to buoy the Trojans' spirits during a consolation match. The Trojans lost to North Kitsap in straight sets to finish eighth in the 2A tournament. Photo taken in Lacey on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
