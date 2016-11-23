Tumwater's Cade Otton named The Olympian's 2016 All-Area football player of the year

For the second time this season, Tumwater (15-1, 10-0 2A EvCo) and Black Hills (13-3, 8-2) played through the end of regulation tied, battled through two overtimes, and settled the game on penalty kicks Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Tuesday’s result mirrored the last. Tumwater, again, escaped in a shootout, this time 4-3, to trump the Wolves on at Tumwater District Stadium.
Tumwater High School football coach Sid Otton finished his Pioneer Bowl record with a nice, round number. In the 18 years the annual rivalry game between Tumwater and Black Hills has been played, Otton has won 15 of them.