Prep roundup: Hodges Bailey scores 28 points to lead Centralia past Eatonville

BOYS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Hodges Bailey, Centralia
28 points, 4 assists in win over Eatonville
Centralia 79, Eatonville 58: The Tigers dumped the Cruisers on Thursday night behind a strong performance from Hodges Bailey, who scored 28 points and had four assists.
Centralia outscored Eatonville in every quarter except the last one, holding the Cruisers to eight points in the first quarter while scoring 21.
Highline 51, Charles Wright Academy 22: The Pirates won out over the Tarriers, holding Charles Wright to single digits in all four quarters.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Todd Beamer 65, Enumclaw 29: Four players scored in double figures as the Titans routed the Hornets.
Japhera McEachin led the way for the Titans with 15 points, Makenzie Bond dropped in 13, Briawna Kelly had 12 and Chasity Spady scored 10.
Jessica Cerne poured in 12 points for the Hornets.
Lincoln 44, Gig Harbor 42: Lincoln senior Morticia McCall led the way with 14 points, followed by teammate Kondalia Montgomery, who had 11.
Gig Harbor was leading, 19-17, at the end of the first half, but couldn’t hold on after the Abes came out with a 19-11 third-quarter advantage.
