River Ridge vs Stadium Boys Basketball

River Ridge's Jordan Skipper-Brown pushes the ball up court during Friday night's boys basketball game against Stadium at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Stadium's Zakhari Smith (11) is snuffed by River Ridge's Josh Kennedy during Friday night's boys basketball game at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
River Ridge's Jordan Skipper-Brown prepares to reject a shot by Stadium's Jacee Hughes during Friday night's boys basketball game at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
River Ridge's Tracey Page flies to the basket under pressure from Stadium defender Davion Gaines during Friday night's boys basketball game at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
River Ridge's Josh Kennedy (33) flies down the lane against Stadium defender Blake Wilcox during Friday night's boys basketball game at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
Stadium's Zakhari Smith (11) runs into the defense of River Ridge's Kolton Knox (23) and Tre'vonne Dorfner during Friday night's boys basketball game at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
River Ridge's DeNero Washington (12) dishes off a pass under pressure from Stadium defender Matt Hillis during Friday night's boys basketball game at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
River Ridge's Tre'vonne Dorfner steals the ball from Stadium's Marcel Ferguson during Friday night's boys basketball game at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
River Ridge's Kelle Sanders flies down the lane during Friday night's boys basketball game against Stadium at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
River Ridge's Tre'vonne Dorfner puts up a jumper during Friday night's boys basketball game against Stadium at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
River Ridge's Alex Coleman (3) drives the lane against Stadium defender Zakhari Smith during Friday night's boys basketball game at River Ridge High School in Lacey on Dec. 2, 2016.
