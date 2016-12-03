Yelm's Ariana Zemke (top) looks to her coaches as she works to turn Shelton's Matlyne Mecham in their 155-pound consolation match at the "Jump On In" girls wrestling tournament at Yelm High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Zemke won the match, 17-8.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Yelm's Carly Smith (top) takes down Spanaway Lake's Korbyn Cadle during in their 135-pound championship semifinal at the "Jump On In" girls wrestling tournament at Yelm High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Smith won the match with a second-round pin.
Yelm's Carly Smith takes a breather as she waits for Spanaway Lake's Korbyn Cadle during their 135-pound championship semifinal at the "Jump On In" girls wrestling tournament at Yelm High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Smith won the match with a second-round pin.
Yelm's Phoenix Dubose (facing) works to take down Spanaway Lake's Katelyn Mercier during their 120-pound consolation match at the "Jump On In" girls wrestling tournament at Yelm High School on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Dubose won the match, 4-2.
