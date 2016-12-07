Capital vs Shelton Girls Basketball

Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
The Shelton bench celebrates as the Highclimbers rally to take the lead over the Capital Cougars in the second quarter of Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Capital High School in Olympia on Dec. 7, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital head coach Colleen Wells directs the Cougars during Wednesday night's girls basketball game againt Shelton at Capital High School in Olympia on Dec. 7, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Kennedi Wilkerson (facing) draws a charge on Shelton's Jasmine Griffin during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Capital High School in Olympia on Dec. 7, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Shelton's Jasmine Griffin (20) is pressured by Capital defender Delani West during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Capital High School in Olympia on Dec. 7, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Shelton's Kara Bogh launches a jumper over Capital defender Ellie Potts during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Capital High School in Olympia on Dec. 7, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Angelica Francisco puts up a three-point attempt during Wednesday night's girls basketball game against Shelton at Capital High School in Olympia on Dec. 7, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Capital's Delani West (1) battles Shelton's Kayla Gairns (33) and Jasmine Griffin for a rebound during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Capital High School in Olympia on Dec. 7, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Shelton's Paige Johnson (22) runs into the defense of Capital's Addie Peters and Hannah Chamberlain (21) during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Capital High School in Olympia on Dec. 7, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Shelton's Jordyn Peterson (left) hits the floor as she battles Capital's Delani West for a loose ball during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Capital High School in Olympia on Dec. 7, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Shelton's Paige Johnson (left) drives against Capital defender Addie Peters during Wednesday night's girls basketball game at Capital High School in Olympia on Dec. 7, 2016.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com