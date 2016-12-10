Basketball roundup: Curtis boys take down Olympia, 69-63

The Olympia boys basketball team was narrowly beaten by Curtis, 69-63, on Saturday in a game where free throws played an important role.
Olympia head coach John Kiley noted that the Vikings had 28 free throws while the Bears only shot 11 in comparison.
“There were a couple of runs that really hurt us at the end of the first quarter and in the middle of the third,” said Kiley, noting that the Vikings “had a ton of and-1’s.”
Kiley felt that the team would “have to do a much better job creating opportunities at the basket,” saying that they “felt like a lot of people scored but we didn’t attack the way we wanted.”
“Credit (Curtis), they did a great job creating opportunities,” Kiley said. “They spread the wealth well tonight, a lot of different people contributed.”
Girls basketball
Lake Stevens 52, Timberline 29: The Blazers stuck close with Class 4A Lake Stevens, trailing 29-19 at halftime, but couldn’t stop the Vikings at the John McCrossin Memorial Classic at Lincoln High School on Saturday afternoon.
Kylee Griffen led all scorers with 24 points, and Raigan Reed added another 11 for the Vikings as they continued to slip away.
Keshara Romain was the player for Timberline (2-2) in double-digits, scoring 10.
