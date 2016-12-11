Timberline's boys basketball team loses to Cleveland 58-50

Cleveland's Jahleel Breland right tries to steal the ball from Timberline's Jamin Faalogo during the Timberline vs. Cleveland H.S. boys basketball game at Lincoln H.S. in Tacoma Saturday 12/10/16. Timberline lost 58-50.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Timberline's Erik Stevenson center keeps his eyes on a reverse layup during the Timberline vs. Cleveland H.S. boys basketball game at Lincoln H.S. in Tacoma Saturday 12/10/16 won by Cleveland 58-50.
Timberline's Erik Stevenson left, dishes a pass mid drive to a teammate while defended by Cleveland's Niko Clark, right, and Jahleel Breland during the Timberline vs. Cleveland H.S. boys basketball game at Lincoln H.S. in Tacoma Saturday 12/10/16. Cleveland won the matchup in the 2016 John McCrossin Memorial Basketball Classic 58-50.
Cleveland's Fahad Sharif splits Timberline defenders Erik Stevenson left, and Jaelen Bush right for a basket during the Timberline vs. Cleveland H.S. boys basketball game at Lincoln H.S. in Tacoma Saturday 12/10/16. Cleveland won the matchup in the 2016 John McCrossin Memorial Basketball Classic 58-50.
Timberlines coaches help Erik Stevenson off the court after he injured his right leg during the Timberline vs. Cleveland H.S. boys basketball game at Lincoln H.S. in Tacoma Saturday 12/10/16. Stevenson returned to the game but his team still lost 58-50.
Timberline's Erik Stevenson scores late in the game to during the Timberline vs. Cleveland H.S. boys basketball game at Lincoln H.S. in Tacoma Saturday 12/10/16.
Timberline's coach Allen Thomas tries to rally his team from a large early deficit during the Timberline vs. Cleveland H.S. boys basketball game at Lincoln H.S. in Tacoma Saturday 12/10/16. Timberline lost 58-50
